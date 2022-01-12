Chatfield brings experience as new executive director of Bampa’s House care home

Bampa’s House has hired Dean Chatfield as executive director, replacing Jennifer Houghtalen, who retired at the end of 2021.

“I am extremely excited to become the director of Bampa’s House to continue to follow the care and compassion we give our residents,” Chatfield said. “It’s very exciting.”

Dean Chatfield, of Bath, joined Bampa’s House in mid-December, bringing with him more than 18 years of nursing experience and more than 10 years of educational experience, according to Joan Wilson, President of the Bampa’s House Board of Directors.

Chatfield was a pediatric nurse on the step-down/burn unit at Strong Memorial Hospital as well as the charge nurse on the pediatric psychiatry unit for six and a half years.

In 2012, Chatfield returned to his hometown of Bath, where he practiced as an emergency room nurse at Ira Davenport Memorial Hospital, Wilson said. Most recently, Charfield spent the last several years working as a hospice nurse with CareFirst, who are close partners and supporters of Bampa’s House.

“I’ve been a hospice nurse for the past four years at CareFirst Hospice,” Chatfield said. “This is a great opportunity to use my skills and to further my knowledge of the dying process and to help those patients' families and to be able to make sure that they got the quality in comfort and compassion they deserve at the end of life.”

Wilson said Bampa’s House was fortunate to have someone of Houghtalen’s caliber leading, and they are sad to see her go.

“Everyone who worked with Jen knows she is very capable and has helped us take Bampa's House to the next level,” Wilson said. “At the same time, we are excited to have someone with Dean’s nursing, hospice, and leadership experience taking over.”

Bampa’s House, a nonprofit comfort care home located at 170 E First Street in Corning, serves Steuben, Schuyler, and Chemung counties, providing end-of-life care free of charge to those who need it. Since its opening in 2019, the Bampa House has served 25 residents.

“We need to continue to spread the word that we are here 24 hours a day for the residents,” Chatfield said. “We continue to take referrals and make people's end of life much better and more comfortable.”

