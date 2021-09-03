Chatfield pair arrested following discovery of magic mushroom grow operation

Sep. 3—CHATFIELD — Two people were arrested Thursday morning after law enforcement found more than 5 pounds of psychedelic mushrooms growing at a Chatfield residence.

Members of the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office as well as members of the Southeast Minnesota Violent Crimes Enforcement Team executed a search warrant about 11:15 a.m. Thursday at a residence in the 200 block of Mill Creek Road Northwest in Chatfield.

Inside the residence, authorities reportedly found approximately 2,423 grams, or 5.34 pounds, of suspected psilocybin mushrooms. The residence also served as a grow site for the mushrooms, which when ingested can cause hallucinations. Psilocybin is classified as a Schedule I drug.

Olmsted County Sheriff's Capt. James Schueller described the grow operation as "pretty involved and detailed" and said it included 13 plastic totes with mushrooms in different stages of growth as well as a complex drying rack and processing station.

Authorities reportedly found two shotguns and about $400 in cash.

Austin Dahl, 23, and Kailyn Felker, 23, were arrested on suspicion of first-degree controlled substance sales, first-degree controlled substance possession and gross misdemeanor possession of firearm by any user of a controlled substance. As of 9 a.m. Friday, the pair had not yet been charged in Olmsted County District Court.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.