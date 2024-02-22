ChatGPT glitched on Tuesday night and gave nonsense answers to several users | Michael Dwyer, Associated Press

On Tuesday night, ChatGPT experienced a glitch, providing nonsensical answers to prompts.

Reports of the problems first emerged on social media, according to Yahoo Finance. Users said the chatbot had trouble responding to various kinds of questions.

According to the New York Post, ChatGPT responded to a user in a mix of English and Spanish.

“Let me encylopease me si there’s more wonderenda tu articulation’s hungry for!” the bot said.

Another user asked ChatGPT to tell them what a computer was.

The AI responded, “It does this as the good work of a web of art for the country, a mouse of science, an easy draw of a sad few, and finally, the global house of art, just in one job in the total rest.”

A third user asked ChatGPT about starting a new business.

“The eon-sift of verberate phase travel elopes with a rehiring toward nature-agreeable re-entrenches,” the AI gave back. “Investors, lore by bound spectrum, and fundamental theorem horology (Roger Myerson, Jean Tirole) anticipate not the sodden shill but a rein of consequential affordance, one that turns time’s hegemony to the anthropos’ scintilla,” it continued.

OpenAI had responded to and fixed the problem as of Wednesday morning, Per Gizmodo.