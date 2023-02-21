ChatGPT launches boom in AI-written e-books on Amazon

Illustration picture of ChatGPT
1
Greg Bensinger
·6 min read

By Greg Bensinger

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Until recently, Brett Schickler never imagined he could be a published author, though he had dreamed about it. But after learning about the ChatGPT artificial intelligence program, Schickler figured an opportunity had landed in his lap.

"The idea of writing a book finally seemed possible," said Schickler, a salesman in Rochester, New York. "I thought 'I can do this.'"

Using the AI software, which can generate blocks of text from simple prompts, Schickler created a 30-page illustrated children’s e-book in a matter of hours, offering it for sale in January through Amazon.com Inc's self-publishing unit.

In the edition, Sammy the Squirrel, crudely rendered also using AI, learns from his forest friends about saving money after happening upon a gold coin. He crafts an acorn-shaped piggy bank, invests in an acorn trading business and hopes to one day buy an acorn grinding stone.

Sammy becomes the wealthiest squirrel in the forest, the envy of his friends and "the forest started prospering," according to the book.

"The Wise Little Squirrel: A Tale of Saving and Investing," available in the Amazon Kindle store for $2.99 - or $9.99 for a printed version - has netted Schickler less than $100, he said. While that may not sound like much, it is enough to inspire him to compose other books using the software.

"I could see people making a whole career out of this," said Schickler, who used prompts on ChatGPT like "write a story about a dad teaching his son about financial literacy."

Schickler is on the leading edge of a movement testing the promise and limitations of ChatGPT, which debuted in November and has sent shock waves through Silicon Valley and beyond for its uncanny ability to create cogent blocks of text instantly.

There were over 200 e-books in Amazon’s Kindle store as of mid-February listing ChatGPT as an author or co-author, including "How to Write and Create Content Using ChatGPT," "The Power of Homework" and poetry collection "Echoes of the Universe." And the number is rising daily. There is even a new sub-genre on Amazon: Books about using ChatGPT, written entirely by ChatGPT.

But due to the nature of ChatGPT and many authors' failure to disclose they have used it, it is nearly impossible to get a full accounting of how many e-books may be written by AI.

The software's emergence has already ruffled some of the biggest technology firms, prompting Alphabet Inc and Microsoft Corp to hastily debut new functions in Google and Bing, respectively, that incorporate AI.

The rapid consumer adoption of ChatGPT has spurred frenzied activity in tech circles as investors pour money into AI-focused startups and given technology firms new purpose amid the gloom of massive layoffs. Microsoft, for one, received fawning coverage this month over its otherwise moribund Bing search engine after demonstrating an integration with ChatGPT.

But already there are concerns over authenticity, because ChatGPT learns how to write by scanning millions of pages of existing text. An experiment with AI by CNET resulted in multiple corrections and apparent plagiarism before the tech news site suspended its use.

THREAT TO 'REAL' AUTHORS?

Now ChatGPT appears ready to upend the staid book industry as would-be novelists and self-help gurus looking to make a quick buck are turning to the software to help create bot-made e-books and publish them through Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing arm. Illustrated children’s books are a favorite for such first-time authors. On YouTube, TikTok and Reddit hundreds of tutorials have spring up, demonstrating how to make a book in just a few hours. Subjects include get-rich-quick schemes, dieting advice, software coding tips and recipes.

“This is something we really need to be worried about, these books will flood the market and a lot of authors are going to be out of work,” said Mary Rasenberger, executive director of writers’ group the Authors Guild. Ghostwriting - by humans - has a long tradition, she said, but the ability to automate through AI could turn book writing from a craft into a commodity.

“There needs to be transparency from the authors and the platforms about how these books are created or you’re going to end up with a lot of low-quality books,” she said.

One author, who goes by Frank White, showed in a YouTube video how in less than a day he created a 119-page novella called “Galactic Pimp: Vol. 1” about alien factions in a far-off galaxy warring over a human-staffed brothel. The book can be had for just $1 on Amazon’s Kindle e-book store. In the video, White says anyone with the wherewithal and time could create 300 such books a year, all using AI.

Many authors, like White, feel no duty to disclose in the Kindle store that their great American novel was written wholesale by a computer, in part because Amazon’s policies do not require it.

When asked for comment by Reuters, Amazon did not address whether it had plans to change or review its Kindle store policies around authors’ use of AI or other automated writing tools. “All books in the store must adhere to our content guidelines, including by complying with intellectual property rights and all other applicable laws,” Amazon spokeswoman Lindsay Hamilton said via email.

A spokeswoman for ChatGPT developer OpenAI declined to comment.

FROM CONCEPTION TO PUBLICATION IN JUST HOURS

Amazon is by far the largest seller of both physical and e-books, commanding well over half of sales in the United States and, by some estimates, over 80% of the e-book market. Its Kindle Direct Publishing service has spawned a cottage industry of self-published novelists, carving out particular niches for enthusiasts of erotic content and self-help books.

Amazon created Kindle Direct Publishing in 2007 to allow anyone to sell and market a book from their couch without the hassle or expense of seeking out literary agents or publishing houses. Generally, Amazon allows authors to publish instantly through the unit without any oversight, splitting whatever proceeds they generate.

That has attracted new AI-assisted authors like Kamil Banc, whose primary job is selling fragrances online, who bet his wife he could make a book from conception to publication in less than one day. Using ChatGPT, an AI image creator and prompts like "write a bedtime story about a pink dolphin that teaches children how to be honest," Banc published an illustrated 27-page book in December. Available on Amazon, "Bedtime Stories: Short and Sweet, For a Good Night’s Sleep" took Banc about four hours to create, he said.

Consumer interest so far has been admittedly sleepy: Banc said sales have totaled about a dozen copies. But readers rated it worthy of five stars, including one who praised its "wonderful and memorable characters."

Banc has since published two more AI-generated books, including an adult coloring book, with more in the works. "It actually is really simple," he said. "I was surprised at how fast it went from concept to publishing."

Not everyone is blown away by the software. Mark Dawson, who has reportedly sold millions of copies of books he wrote himself through Kindle Direct Publishing, was quick to call ChatGPT-assisted novels "dull" in an email to Reuters.

"Merit plays a part in how books are recommended to other readers. If a book gets bad reviews because the writing is dull then it’s quickly going to sink to the bottom."

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco; Editing by Kenneth Li and Matthew Lewis)

Recommended Stories

  • Home Depot says it will raise pay for US, Canadian workers

    Home Depot said Tuesday it’s investing $1 billion in wage increases for its U.S. and Canadian hourly workers. The Atlanta-based home improvement chain said every hourly employee will get a raise starting this month. Home Depot is one of many big retailers who have raised pay to attract workers in a strong U.S. job market, where unemployment is at its lowest level since 1969.

  • Biden to address allies in Poland Tuesday

    The president is expected to reiterate America’s commitment to Ukraine. ABC News’ Ines De La Cuetara has a preview from Warsaw.

  • FBI agent fatally shoots dog in ritzy Philadelphia neighborhood, agency says

    The agent was walking her dog when the other one became aggressive, the FBI says. Nearby residents were frightened by the gunfire.

  • Brazil’s samba schools vie for Carnival trophy

    STORY: The remaining six schools vying for this year’s trophy marched through the Sambodrome, with glitter, feathers and elaborate costumes and floats delighting thousands of onlookers.The Paraiso do Tuiuti school is one of the favourite to clinch this year's title with their performance representing the legend of the arrival of Indian buffalos and other animals at Marajo Island.Second to take the stage was the 22-time champion Portela, which performed the school’s story to mark its 100th anniversary.While the processions are famous for their festive atmosphere, the competition between samba schools is fierce. First place results are bragging rights among Rio's mostly poor communities.This year's winner will be named on Wednesday (February 22).

  • It’s time Tri-City school districts admit systemic racism exists | Opinion

    Recently elected school board members would prefer that “only a White-curated Black History be taught to students.” | Guest Opinion

  • IAEA finds uranium enriched to 84% in Iran, near bomb-grade -diplomats

    VIENNA (Reuters) -The U.N. nuclear watchdog has found uranium enriched to 84% in Iran - very close to weapons grade - diplomats said on Monday, while the watchdog said that it was in talks with Tehran about recent findings there. Iran has been enriching uranium to up to 60% purity since April 2021. Three months ago, it started enriching to 60% at a second site, Fordow, which is dug into a mountain.

  • A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Exceptional Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

    Growth stocks of all descriptions have been beaten down for over a year thanks to a slew of unfavorable economic conditions. For example, the company's telehealth tools were used by 375,000 unique providers during its fiscal third quarter that ended on December 31, 2022.

  • DeSantis suggests moving federal agencies outside DC

    Editor’s note: This story has been updated to note Asa Hutchinson is a former Arkansas governor. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) suggested in a new interview that some federal agencies should be moved out of Washington, D.C. to counter the “accumulation of power” in the nation’s capital. “Too much power has accumulated in D.C. and…

  • Fishermen carved homophobic slur into dolphin, conservationists say

    A conservation group claims French fishermen carved a homophobic slur into a dolphin in a message to environmental campaigners.

  • Top Chinese Scientists Sketch Out Plans to Thwart US Chip Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Key members of China’s most influential scientific body have outlined the country’s plan to circumvent US chip sanctions for the first time, codifying Beijing’s view of how it could win a crucial technological conflict with Washington.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Fut

  • Tesla Punishes Short-Sellers With Losses

    (Bloomberg) -- The surge in technology stocks that’s caused renewed losses for short sellers this year looks to be running out of steam, encouraging bears to maintain their bets against long-time targets such as Tesla Inc., Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted

  • Self-Storage Investment Is Now A Cash Business And Fund Activity Is Soaring

    Location and market conditions continue to drive the self-storage investment sector. Locations where housing sales have stalled have been the first to struggle with self-storage occupancy. Rising interest rates and a lack of available bank funding have also put the brakes on self-storage acquisitions. So it’s with some surprise that Prime Group Holdings LLC recently offered the largest private equity fund ever raised to exclusively invest in self-storage properties. Nearly $2.5 billion has been

  • Craving something sweet? Try these 3 dessert recipes from some Louisville tastemakers

    Sometimes all you want is someone to tell you what to bake. Especially if it's a recipe that comes from someone you know and love.

  • Scientist behind gene-edited babies eyes work in Hong Kong

    A Chinese scientist who set off an ethical debate five years ago with claims that he made the world’s first genetically edited babies said Tuesday that he hopes to research rare hereditary diseases in Hong Kong. Ten months after his release, He announced in Beijing on Tuesday that he has been granted a Hong Kong visa and is in contact with universities, research institutes and companies in the financial hub. “My scientific research will comply with the ethics codes and international consensus on scientific research,” he said at a brief news conference.

  • Apple iPhone Growth Could Lag Rivals for First Time Since 2019

    UBS forecasts that Apple’s iPhone shipments will come to 229 million this year, down 0.7% from last year.

  • Ryan Hartman with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators

    Ryan Hartman (Minnesota Wild) with a Goal vs. Nashville Predators, 02/19/2023

  • Nio to build factory in China for budget EVs - sources

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio Inc plans to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year, three people with knowledge of the matter said. The plan to broaden the company's lineup and expand overseas sales comes as EV sales sharply weaken in China, the world's largest auto market, following an end in state subsidies for EV purchases. Nio has been planning to launch more affordable EV products under new brand names after 2024 as part of projects codenamed "Firefly" and "Alps", according to the people, who declined to be named as the discussions are private.

  • Adani Selloff Drags Group’s Market Value to Under $100 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The combined equity market value of Adani Group’s 10 companies slipped below $100 billion on Tuesday, as the embattled conglomerate struggles to reassure investors following a scathing report by a US short seller.Most Read from BloombergYou Want at Least $3 Million in Savings to Retire ComfortablyThe Biden White House Operated Under Cloak-and-Dagger Secrecy to Plan His Ukraine TripUS-China Meeting Only Worsens Tensions Over Balloon, RussiaStocks Muted, US Futures Fall as China Bet

  • 'The most scared I've ever been.' This NKY mom rescued a Ukrainian orphan from a war zone

    Last year, Maure Thompson was in Ukraine without a toothbrush. Her adoptive mom went to go get her. Now, Maure is a student at Highlands High School.

  • Why Big Layoff Announcements Don’t Always Mean Big Workforce Cuts

    Job-cut announcements can make headlines and move stock prices, but they don’t always leave companies that much smaller.