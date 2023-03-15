What can ChatGPT maker's new AI model GPT-4 do?

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2, 2023. The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has on Wednesday, March 15 rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in a new advance for the technology that’s caught the world's attention. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
KELVIN CHAN
·4 min read

LONDON (AP) — The company behind the ChatGPT chatbot has rolled out its latest artificial intelligence model, GPT-4, in the next step for a technology that’s caught the world's attention.

The new system can figure out tax deductions and answer questions like a Shakespearan pirate, for example, but it still “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors.

Here's a look at San Francisco-based startup OpenAI's latest improvement on the generative AI models that can spit out readable text and unique images:

WHAT'S NEW?

OpenAI says GPT-4 “exhibits human-level performance.” It's much more reliable, creative and can handle “more nuanced instructions" than its predecessor system, GPT-3.5, which ChatGPT was built on, OpenAI said in its announcement.

In an online demo Tuesday, OpenAI President Greg Brockman ran through some scenarios that showed off GPT-4's capabilities that appeared to show it's a radical improvement on previous versions.

He demonstrated how the system could quickly come up with the proper income tax deduction after being fed reams of tax code — something he couldn't figure himself.

“It’s not perfect, but neither are you. And together it's this amplifying tool that lets you just reach new heights,” Brockman said.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

Generative AI technology like GPT-4 could be the future of the internet, at least according to Microsoft, which has invested at least $1 billion in OpenAI and made a splash by integrating AI chatbot tech into its Bing browser.

It’s part of a new generation of machine-learning systems that can converse, generate readable text on demand and produce novel images and video based on what they’ve learned from a vast database of digital books and online text.

These new AI breakthroughs have the potential to transform the internet search business long dominated by Google, which is trying to catch up with its own AI chatbot, and numerous professions.

“With GPT-4, we are one step closer to life imitating art,” said Mirella Lapata, professor of natural language processing at the University of Edinburgh. She referred to the TV show “Black Mirror,” which focuses on the dark side of technology.

“Humans are not fooled by the AI in ‘Black Mirror’ but they tolerate it,” Lapata said. "Likewise, GPT-4 is not perfect, but paves the way for AI being used as a commodity tool on a daily basis.”

WHAT EXACTLY ARE THE IMPROVEMENTS?

GPT-4 is a “large multimodal model,” which means it can be fed both text and images that it uses to come up with answers.

In one example posted on OpenAI's website, GPT-4 is asked, “What is unusual about this image?” It's answer: “The unusual thing about this image is that a man is ironing clothes on an ironing board attached to the roof of a moving taxi.”

GPT-4 is also “steerable,” which means that instead of getting an answer in ChatGPT's “classic” fixed tone and verbosity, users can customize it by asking for responses in the style of a Shakespearean pirate, for instance.

In his demo, Brockman asked both GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 to summarize in one sentence an article explaining the difference between the two systems. The catch was that every word had to start with the letter G.

GPT-3.5 didn't even try, spitting out a normal sentence. The newer version swiftly responded: “GPT-4 generates groundbreaking, grandiose gains, greatly galvanizing generalized AI goals.”

HOW WELL DOES IT WORK?

ChatGPT can write silly poems and songs or quickly explain just about anything found on the internet. It also gained notoriety for results that could be way off, such as confidently providing a detailed but false account of the Super Bowl game days before it took place, or even being disparaging to users.

OpenAI acknowledged that GPT-4 still has limitations and warned users to be careful. GPT-4 is “still not fully reliable” because it “hallucinates” facts and makes reasoning errors, it said.

“Great care should be taken when using language model outputs, particularly in high-stakes contexts,” the company said, though it added that hallucinations have been sharply reduced.

Experts also advised caution.

“We should remember that language models such as GPT-4 do not think in a human-like way, and we should not be misled by their fluency with language," said Nello Cristianini, professor of artificial intelligence at the University of Bath.

Another problem is that GPT-4 does not know much about anything that happened after September 2021, because that was the cutoff date for the data it was trained on.

ARE THERE SAFEGUARDS?

OpenAI says GPT-4's improved capabilities “lead to new risk surfaces" so it has improved safety by training it to refuse requests for sensitive or “disallowed” information.

It's less likely to answer questions on, for example, how to build a bomb or buy cheap cigarettes.

Still, OpenAI cautions that while “eliciting bad behavior” from GPT is harder, “doing so is still possible.”

Recommended Stories

  • India plans new security testing for smartphones, crackdown on pre-installed apps

    India plans to force smartphone makers to allow removal of pre-installed apps and mandate screening of major operating system updates under proposed new security rules, according to two people and a government document seen by Reuters. The plan for new rules, details of which have not been previously reported, could extend launch timelines in the world's No.2 smartphone market and lead to losses in business from pre-installed apps for players including Samsung, Xiaomi, Vivo, and Apple. India's IT ministry is considering these rules amid concerns about spying and abuse of user data, said a senior government official, one of the two people who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity as the information is not yet public.

  • OpenAI releases a ‘still limited’ GPT-4

    This latest update still "hallucinates" and makes up facts.

  • Flames rip through Ballard Jack in the Box

    Crews inside saw flames coming through the ceiling and retreated because of concerns of structural collapse.

  • Harris traveling to Iowa for first trip to the state as VP

    Vice President Harris will travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday for her first trip to the state as vice president. In Iowa, the vice president will meet with local leaders to discuss Democrats’ fight to protect reproductive rights and participate in a roundtable, her office announced on Tuesday. Harris has traversed the country in…

  • Frontline City Braces for ‘Decisive’ Attack on Putin’s Army

    Mayor Serhey Yermak by Sam SkoveHULIAIPOLE, Ukraine—The lightning crack of shellfire has long replaced the hum of traffic on the streets of Huliaipole, a historic farming city on Ukraine’s front line.On a February morning blanketed by the first snow of the year, though, the only sound on the nearly deserted streets was the whine of tires on fresh snow.“No one knows why,” the Russians stopped firing two days ago, said the city’s mayor, 42-year-old Serhey Yermak, standing near the massive crater l

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Sell-Off Won't Last. Here's 1 Stock to Buy Before It Ends.

    Consecutive losing years in the Nasdaq-100 index are incredibly rare, which bodes well for investors in 2023.

  • Moldova smolders on border of Russia's war

    STORY: The war in Ukraine is reverberating through its neighbor – Moldova.From a coup attempt to bomb hoaxes, internet hacks, fake conscription call-ups and mass protests...a host of crises has beset the small European country since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022."We had an explosion of security threats starting February 24th last year."Let's take a look at why tensions are mounting in Moldova.Nestled between Ukraine and Romania, the former Soviet Republic with a population of 2.5 million has often been caught in a limbo between Russia and the West.Moldova hosts the breakaway statelet of Transnistria that's controlled by pro-Russian separatists and garrisoned by Russian troops. The country is also home to the semi-autonomous region of Gagauzia, which is overwhelmingly pro-Russian too.The current government of President Maia Sandu was elected in 2020 on a promise to seek membership of the European Union.Moscow has bristled at the possibility.Moldovan officials paint a picture of a nation under constant duress from a misinformation and propaganda campaign orchestrated by Moscow.The idea, they say, is to destabilize and undermine the pro-Western government of President Sandu.Reuters spoke to Interior Minister Ana Revenco.“And this black propaganda, actually, is getting to many people in the form of manipulation and news such as: that Moscow has the only solution, that the Western and European integration path will only lead the country to war, that soon there will be a mobilization, that people will have to go to war, that those who oppose will get arrested ... So, all in all, the security situation remains quite volatile, which makes our command centre stay operational 24/7."The Moldovan government did not provide evidence to support allegations of a Russian-led campaign.And Reuters could not independently verify its accounts.The Kremlin has repeatedly dismissed the Moldovan accusations of fomenting unrest.But political analyst Pasa Valeriu says it wouldn't be difficult for Moscow to sow discord. "People in Moldova know Russian, so, almost 99% of people understand Russian if not speaking it. Which makes it much easier for Russian disinformation to penetrate in our informational sphere."Meanwhile, bomb hoaxes have become part of everyday life. The interior ministry says authorities have received more than 400 fake threats since summer 2022.In February, Moldovan authorities publicized an alleged coup plot.They say the plan was for agitators to enter Moldova from Russia and other countries in the region and attempt to provoke violent clashes.Defense ministry official Valeriu Mija says a series of cyberattacks over the past year had seen some government websites temporarily crash and the phones of several officials hacked."All these types of threats increased after the war in Ukraine started last year. And what we realize is that we need to boost the cyber-defense and security sector, because we realize that commercial structures became more affected (by) for these (threats)."Mounting tensions between Moscow and the West over Ukraine have raised the temperature in Moldova.The main opposition Sor party denounces Sandu for taking the side of Ukraine, saying this increases the chance that Moldova could become embroiled in the conflict."We are a neutral country, and we want peace."Officials in Sandu's government say they want to avoid being sucked into the conflict at all costs.But as the war continues across its border, the Moldovan government faces a delicate balancing act.In Gagauzia, where most people speak Russian, there appears to be legitimate support for Moscow.A statue of Vladimir Lenin still stands guard.Valentina Koroleak, a television editor, points to strong historic bonds.“You are aware of our shared ancestry. Many families emigrated to Russia, where they now reside. Parents stayed here while the young ones went there. Do you get how our roots are interwoven? And we speak Russian. This bond is still present. We were born in the Soviet Union, we grew up on those classics, those songs, the music."

  • North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, raping Dallas teen found in shed

    Police say 34-year-old Jorge Camacho took a 13-year-old girl near her home in Dallas and committed multiple sex crimes against her before she was found locked in a shed more than 1,000 miles away on a property in North Carolina.

  • Biden Outlines Gun Checks Order as He Implores Congress to Act

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday detailed a new executive order aimed at increasing background checks on gun purchases, an effort to address gun violence even as the prospects for further legislation in Congress remain dim.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s Co

  • Meta Cuts 10,000 More Workers After Scrapping NFT Plans—Is the Metaverse Still On?

    Facebook parent company Meta is shedding another 10,000 jobs after cutting NFT support and making noise about AI. Is another pivot coming?

  • GPT-4 debuts and Google beats Microsoft in race to add generative A.I. to consumer office tools

    Google is also giving business customers access to its most powerful language models

  • Google goes all-in on bringing AI to Workspace

    Google and Microsoft are locked in a head-to-head competition to bring as much generative AI to their productivity services as possible. Only days ahead of Microsoft's "Future of Work" event, Google today announced a sweeping update to Workspace that will bring its generative AI models to virtually every part of its productivity suite, in addition to new developer solutions that will make Google's foundation models, including its 540 billion-parameter PaLM large language model for multiturn chats, available to developers through an API and new low-code tools. The caveats worth mentioning up front: For the time being, these new features will only be available for what Google calls "Trusted Testers."

  • The 5 best Amazon deals you can get this Wednesday — save up to 45%

    Classic white Keds on sale, a massively popular 42-inch smart TV for $180 and more.

  • Inside the Lucrative–and Secretive–Business of iPhone Trade-Ins

    So you just traded in your old iPhone to get a deal on a new one. Where does that old phone go? Who makes money on it? WSJ’s Joanna Stern follows an iPhone through the refurbishment process to explain why the second-hand phone market is booming. Photo illustration: Kenny Wassus

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX plans to test Starlink and T-Mobile's cell phone service this year in an attempt to eliminate dead zones worldwide, exec says

    Elon Musk previously tweeted that SpaceX and T-Mobile's cell service would "eliminate dead zones worldwide."

  • Lowe's is testing 400-pound, egg-shaped autonomous robots to patrol parking lots at some of its stores

    Lowe's told Insider that the company is testing these large autonomous robots at some of its locations "to continue to drive safety in our stores."

  • ChatGPT Creator OpenAI Debuts New GPT-4 AI System

    (Bloomberg) -- OpenAI is unveiling the successor to an artificial intelligence tool that spawned viral services ChatGPT and Dall-E, and set off an intense competition among technology companies in the area known as generative AI.Most Read from BloombergCredit Suisse Reels After Top Shareholder Rules Out Upping StakeBofA Gets More Than $15 Billion in Deposits After SVB Fails‘Old-School’ Signature Bank Collapsed After Its Big Crypto LeapSignature Bank Faced Criminal Probe Ahead of Firm’s CollapseW

  • Meta axes another 10,000 jobs in new round of cuts

    Facebook owner Meta announced a fresh wave of job cuts on Tuesday, part of what CEO Mark Zuckerberg called the company's "year of efficiency" as the US tech sector continues to downsize.The cuts follow a cull of 11,000 positions announced by the company in November that started a wave of similar jobs cuts across big tech companies, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, but not Apple.

  • 1968 Hellephant Charger Takes On Modern Charger Hellcat

    New school or classic all the way?

  • Lowe's Adds New Security Measure Some Customers May Not Like

    Lowe's is employing new technology at some of its stores in a pilot program aimed at improving security.