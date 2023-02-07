ChatGPT mania pumps up Chinese AI technology stocks

Illustration shows ChatGPT logo
·2 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese artificial intelligence stocks are the latest rage in mainland markets as the global frenzy around the Microsoft-backed ChatGPT chatbot spurs speculative bets on the revolutionary computing technology.

Just two months after its launch, ChatGPT - which can generate articles, essays, jokes and even poetry in response to prompts - has been rated the fastest-growing consumer app in history. That has pushed Google owner Alphabet Inc to plan its own chatbot service and using more artificial intelligence for its search engine.

While ChatGPT is not accessible in China, mainland investors are still pumping up the shares of AI technology companies such as Hanwang Technology Co, TRS Information Technology Co and Cloudwalk Technology Co.

The CSI AI Industry Index, which includes larger capitalized companies such as iFlytek Co, is up about 17% this year, outperforming the benchmark CSI300 Index's 6% rise.

To be sure, there is no indication that these AI companies are close to pushing out a ChatGPT-like product. The closest seems to be search engine giant Baidu Inc with plans to complete testing of its "Ernie bot" in March. Its shares surged more than 13% on Tuesday after making the announcement.

"The industry as a whole tends to first speculate on expectations before only later trading on actual results," said Zhang Kexing, general manager of Beijing Gelei Asset Management.

Shares of Hanwang Technology, which makes products that enable intelligent interactions, jumped by their daily limit of 10% for the seven sessions after markets reopened from the Lunar New Year holiday, boosting prices by more than 60% so far in February.

The company expects to report an annual loss for 2022 but believes it has an edge over an interface like ChatGPT because its model can produce more precise results for clients.

Cloudwalk shares have more than doubled in the seven trading days since the Lunar New Year holidays. On Tuesday, the company cautioned investors, saying its losses deepened in 2022, it has not cooperated with OpenAI, and has generated no revenues from ChatGPT-related services and products.

Other companies that have disclosed their progress in AI technology include TRS Information Technology, and Beijing Haitian Ruisheng Science Technology Ltd. Their share prices have soared too.

The price surge has stretched valuations. TRS for example, trades at nearly 60 times earnings, while Huisheng's price-to-earnings ratio is more than 240.

Retail investor Lu Deyong has purchased shares in TRS and iFlytek and is seeking to profit from the ChatGPT hype.

"ChatGPT is just a hot idea," he said. However, he doesn't think "China can realize such a technology in the short term."

"For us retail investors, we prefer smaller stocks with this concept to make some quick money," Lu said.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen, Jason Xue and Brenda Goh; Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Christian Schmollinger)

Recommended Stories

  • Heartland Institute Sends 8,000 Teachers Climate Denial 'Textbook'

    This story was originally published by Grist. You can subscribe to its weekly newsletter here.”

  • The future of flight in a net-zero-carbon world: 9 scenarios, lots of sustainable biofuel

    Some airlines are already experimenting with sustainable aviation fuel. Michael H/Stone Collection/Getty ImagesSeveral major airlines have pledged to reach net-zero carbon emissions by midcentury to fight climate change. It’s an ambitious goal that will require an enormous ramp-up in sustainable aviation fuels, but that alone won’t be enough, our latest research shows. The idea of jetliners running solely on fuel made from used cooking oil from restaurants or corn stalks might seem futuristic, b

  • Why marriage may help prevent type 2 diabetes — regardless of how happy it is

    Previous studies found marriage has range of health benefits compared with being single

  • Warm-up underway in eastern US following arctic blast

    High temperatures reach 15-25 degrees above average from Texas to Maine after a polar vortex delivered record cold to the Northeast.

  • Cryptoverse: Is bitcoin out of the woods? Consider the options

    Have bitcoin and ether finally turned a corner? It's looking that way, if crypto options traders are anything to go by. The volume of bitcoin options traded on Deribit, one of the leading exchanges for crypto-focused derivatives products, jumped 82% in January versus December, according to crypto market maker OrBit Markets.

  • Discovery of exoplanet by James Webb Space Telescope was a ‘lucky accident,' researcher says

    The James Webb Space Telescope has uncovered wondrous imagery and reached numerous milestones with the latest achievement arguably its most important. On Jan. 11, NASA confirmed that researchers have found an exoplanet, a planet outside of our solar system orbiting another star, using the Webb telescope. Formally classified as LHS 475 b, the size of the exoplanet has intrigued many, as it is nearly the same size as Earth. LHS 475 b was noted as 99% the size of Earth's diameter and was also state

  • The Biggest Benefits of Quercetin, According to Dieticians

    Quercetin is an antioxidant with health benefits, from heart health to cancer-fighting properties. And, it's another reason to embrace a plant-based diet

  • Legal sizes for lobsters could change to protect population

    The rules about the minimum and maximum sizes of lobsters that can be trapped off New England could soon become stricter, potentially bringing big changes to one of the most valuable seafood industries in the country. The rules, which can vary slightly based on fishing grounds, are intended to maintain a breeding population of the lobsters in key areas such as the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank. The regulatory Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission is considering changing the standards by a fraction of an inch in some of the fishing grounds.

  • Assam: Indian women protest against child marriage mass arrests

    More than 2,400 people have been arrested over the past three days in a crackdown in Assam state.

  • Can Peloton Stock Really Make an 'Epic Comeback?'

    Has Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) finally reset itself? It's been a year since the company brought in a new and experienced CEO to get back on track, and Peloton looks a lot different than in the heady days of lockdowns. In the 2023 second-quarter recent report, CEO Barry McCarthy said, "If you've been wondering whether or not Peloton can make an epic comeback, this quarter's results show the changes we're making are working."

  • This top-rated eating plan helps lower cholesterol levels. How does it work?

    The TLC eating plan was devised to help people lower their LDL cholesterol levels, is more of a program than a diet plan.

  • Church of England looks at ‘human composting’

    The Church of England could consider “human composting” at Christian funerals to help meet its net zero target.

  • ‘It’s been very stressful;’ Family continues search for missing elderly Beavercreek man

    It has been one week since a 78-year-old man with dementia went missing from Beavercreek.

  • Your Rivian Can Power Your Home With an Upcoming Software Update

    Automakers love to fill their EVs with party tricks. From lateral movement to video game capability, electric cars are rife with fancy features you’ll likely never use. But it turns out there’s one side benefit to those big batteries that really does matter: Two-way charging, where your electric vehicle can power another car — or even even your home. Now, it seems Rivian plans to add that functionality to all its cars.

  • How I reversed my type 2 diabetes – and you can too

    Until recently, a diagnosis of Type 2 diabetes was considered a one-way street. It meant a lifetime of medication and declining health. But a growing body of evidence indicates that many people, especially in the early stages of the disease, can put their Type 2 diabetes into remission simply by losing weight.

  • Scientists are modifying catfish with alligator DNA to create hybrids for human consumption

    Although the project is still in its early stages, the scientists hope to bring the catfish-alligator hybrids to supermarkets.

  • AI stocks rally in latest Wall Street craze sparked by ChatGPT

    Software firm C3.ai rose 11%, analytics firm BigBear.ai jumped nearly 21% and conversation artificial intelligence company SoundHound surged 40%. Tickers for the three small-cap companies were among those that were being bandied about on the investor-focused social media platform, stocktwits.com.

  • EV Startup Canoo Makes a Big Announcement

    Canoo , a young electric vehicle manufacturer, just made a big announcement to help pursue its efforts to supply delivery vehicles to WalMart and others. The company, which began testing vehicles late last year with WalMart, raised additional capital on Monday by selling new shares to institutional investors. The new shares were sold to investors at a discount in a direct offering and will net Canoo $52.5 million.

  • Ford Gets Rid of Rivian

    The year 2022 was a nightmare for the shareholders of the upstart electric-vehicle maker Rivian. Rivian went public in November 2021, and the stock then rose as high as $180, which was clearly gold for early shareholders like e-commerce giant Amazon and automaker Ford. This cocktail has complicated Rivian's effort to mass-produce its vehicles.

  • Barclays Says Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 9.5% Yield

    Stocks have started 2023 with a 7% gain on the S&P 500, and 13.5% gain on the NASDAQ. It’s a solid performance to start the year, but will it last? According to Emmanuel Cau, the head of European equity strategy at Barclays, we might not be fully out of the woods yet. "Despite a still sticky labor market, softening US data (ISM down further below 50, weaker housing data) seem to matter for central banks' reaction function, which now appears more balanced between fighting inflation and preserving