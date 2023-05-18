ChatGPT now has an official iPhone app

OpenAI has launched a free ChatGPT app for iOS. It’s the first official smartphone app for the viral language model, joining a crowded field of third-party mobile AI software vying for your attention — many of which tap into the GPT-3.5 and GPT-4 APIs powering ChatGPT. It’s only available in the US for now, but the company says it will expand to additional countries “in the coming weeks.”

Feature-wise, OpenAI’s app looks and behaves much like the ChatGPT website — with the addition of voice input using OpenAI’s Whisper speech recognition. It also allows switching between standard and GPT-4 language models for ChatGPT Plus subscribers, as well as conversation history (synced from the desktop if you sign in with the same account) and the ability to export data and delete or rename conversations. However, the company’s recently launched plugins, including live web access, are absent.

OpenAI suggests Android users won’t be left in the dark for long, as the company promises, “You’re next!” In addition, the App Store version is currently made for iPhone only, so iPad users need to either stick with the ChatGPT website or use the iOS app awkwardly upscaled to tablet size.