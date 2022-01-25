Chatham Area Transit names new CEO with Nashville background

Katie Nussbaum, Savannah Morning News
·1 min read
Faye DiMassimo
Faye DiMassimo

Chatham Area Transit (CAT) officially has a new leader.

On Tuesday the CAT Board of Directors unanimously voted to name Faye Q. DiMassimo as the new CEO/executive director. DiMassimo will take the reins on Feb. 3.

According to news reports DiMassimo most recently served as senior adviser for transportation and infrastructure to Nashville Mayor John Cooper. She was appointed to that position in 2019.

Leadership turnover, operational challenges mark the last 15 years of Chatham Area Transit

The appointment comes almost a year after the board abruptly fired former CEO/executive director Bacarra Mauldin in late Jan. 2021.

DiMassimo is the 10th CAT leader since 10-year veteran Scott Lansing left in 2005. She replaces CAT's Valarie Ragland, who was named as interim CEO following Mauldin’s dismissal.

The board began the search for a new leader in July 2021 after awarding a $34,500 contract to Florida-based recruiting firm Colin Baenziger & Associates.



Katie Nussbaum is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at knussbaum@savannahnow.com. Twitter: KnussSMN

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham Area Transit Authority appoints new CEO/executive director

