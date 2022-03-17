🌱 Chatham Co. Consolidates COVID Operations + Bank Robber Arrest

Hello again, Savannah! Important update: You all, as readers, have made the Savannah Daily so successful that it is my honor to announce the next stage of the newsletter. Patch is looking for a local writer and entrepreneur to take the helm of the Savannah Daily. Although I have loved getting to know this community, we want to pass the torch to someone truly local to write about Savannah long term. So if you’re interested in earning extra income while making this newsletter a more valuable resource for your neighbors, learn more and apply here.

First, today's weather:

Partly sunny and beautiful. High: 77 Low: 55.

Here are the top three stories today in Savannah:

Due to a decline in demand for COVID-19 services, the Chatham County Health Department is consolidating resources, meaning some facilities will be closing their COVID operations. Free COVID-19 testing and vaccination will continue to be available through public health in Chatham County, but some facilities and personnel will be released from COVID-19 duty for other uses. (All On Georgia) Savannah Police detectives say they have arrested a suspect in connection to the Mar. 7robbery of a Paulsen Street bank. The suspect was identified by detectives as Omar Maurice Lockhart, 34, who was taken into custody by SPD, members of the FBI’s Southeast Georgia Violent Crimes Task Force, and the Chatham County Police Department. (fox28media.com) The St. Patrick’s Day Parade is returning for the first time since 2019 and Savannah officials are warning the public there is the potential for an increase in human trafficking incidents, as with any large-scale event. The mayor does not anticipate any issues with human trafficking incidents during the city's St. Patrick’s Day celebration but warns it is important to know the signs and be aware of the potential risk. (fox28media.com)

Today in Savannah:

AARP Free Tax Assistance At Southwest Library (10:00 AM)

St. Patrick’s Day Parade In Downtown Savannah (10:15 AM)

Shamrocks And Shenanigans Party At Electric Moon Skytop Lounge (12:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Plant Riverside District, Savannah's newest and most exciting destination for dining, shopping, and live entertainment, will host the 2022 Shamrocks and Shenanigans Celebration in honor of St. Patrick’s Day through Sunday, Mar. 20. (Savannah Tribune)

Georgia lawmakers approved a law that Gov. Brian Kemp signed last fall to keep daylight saving time year-round , but it requires Congress to OK the change — and the U.S. Senate just gave its OK on Tuesday. (Patch)

On Wednesday, Chatham County’s Counter Narcotics Team announced it is starting a new program next week aimed at educating the public on the dangers of opioids. (WTOC)

Alrighty, you're all caught up for today. See you all tomorrow for another update!

— Kayla Harrison

About me: Kayla Harrison is a Writing Arts professor, as well as a freelance writer for content creation agency Lightning Media Partners. In her free time, you can find her listening to podcasts, writing poetry, and visiting local coffee shops.

