Chatham Commission Recap: Salary increase approved, ARPA budged updated

The Chatham County Board of Commissioners will have a salary boost come 2025.

The board on Friday passed a $10,000 salary increase for its elected officials, which will go into effect on January 1, 2025. The increase was approved unanimously. The Savannah Morning News submitted a records request for the current salaries of the county commissioners and chairman and will update this article when that information have been received.

Updated budget for American Rescue Plan Act money

The commissioners also unanimously passed an updated budget for American Rescue Plan Act money. This batch of rescue funds comes in at just over $56 million.

Despite the unanimous approval, the ARPA budget prompted discussion about how the county will tackle sewer expansion. The federal recovery money budgeted Friday has sewer money marked for upkeep of areas in the county’s current sewer system. The amount of money for sewer services approved Friday comes in at just under $2.5 million.

District 4 Commissioner Patrick Farrell prompted the discussion by saying he would have liked to see some ARPA money put towards expanding sewer services to needed areas in unincorporated Chatham County. The county already has a near $2.8 million sewer fund in the 2024 budget.

“I just wanted to point out that I think these ARPA funds could have been better used to extend sewer lines on the westside, the southside, the eastside,” Farrell said. “You know, the different places in the unincorporated area that still have land that can be developed or redeveloped.”

The money designated for sewer services in the ARPA budget focused on projects that could be tackled before the funds expire, said Chatham County Manager Michael Kaigler said. Institutions that received ARPA money have until December 31, 2026 to spend allocated money, according to the National League of Cities.

However, there was agreement that sewer expansion was necessary. Chairman Chester Ellis said it’s an issue the county will tackle in future workshops with incoming federal money.

“There will be a time when staff comes back to us with a plan of how we are going to do the sewer things,” Ellis said.

ARPA sewer money is designated for a few lift stations and the Sallie Mood force main. The lift stations include Gale Break, Hopecrest, and Central Avenue lift stations.

The largest dollar item in Friday’s ARPA budget is $7 million for communication towers. A couple other top-dollar projects include about $3 million for dehumidification at the aquatic center and a combined $8 million for hydrants on Ogeechee Farms and Burnside Island.

Evan Lasseter is the city and county government reporter for the Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at ELasseter@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Board of Commissioners approve ARPA budget