Chatham County contractor's license suspended by the state

Uber reported third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that show a profitable ride-hail and delivery company that's chugging along in spite of slowing growth in some sectors. Investors had expected Uber to report revenues of around $9.5 billion (FactSet, Refinitiv), meaning that despite the company's growth, it fell short of estimates. Turning to profitability, Uber reported net income of $221 million in the third quarter, or 10 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1.2 billion, or 61 cents per share, in the same quarter last year.