Chatham County grand jury acquits man of murder charges; judge considers motion to suppress

This column is part of a weekly round-up of notable grand jury indictments and court decisions, following through on cases reported by Savannah Morning News public safety reporter Drew Favakeh. If there are cases you're curious about, email Drew at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

Kelvin Waye acquitted for malice murder

On Feb. 3, a Chatham County jury acquitted Kelvin Waye of malice and felony murder charges in the April 7, 2020, shooting death of 20-year-old Roderick Matthews.

Waye was arrested by Savannah Police on May 13, 2020, after a SWAT standoff in a Port Wentworth neighborhood. It took nearly nine months, until February 2021, for a Chatham County grand jury to indict Waye.

At-odds during the trial: the Chatham County Assistant District Attorney's (ADA) lengthy prosecution of the case and the reliability of the state’s star witness.

On Nov. 29, 2022, defense attorney John Rodman of Cox, Rodman and Middleton filed a 16-page motion expressing his frustration that the state kept delaying the case, and that they were blaming it on the COVID-19 pandemic, personnel issues, and a lack of indication that the assistant district attorney working the case ever reviewed the defense discovery in the case.

According Assistant District Attorney Michael Edwards during the November motion hearing, there were a number of reasons for the delays. Among them: The ADA assigned to the case, Laurie Baio, had since left the office. The medical examiner, Dr. Edmund Donoghue, was working another trial and had been unable to to testify. One of the SPD detectives who had investigated the case had since left SPD. Then, there was the matter of attorney conflict: Edwards had served as counsel for the Cox, Rodman and Middleton law firm when Rodman was serving as Waye's attorney.

In a 58-page motion to dismiss filed on Dec. 1, 2022, defense attorney John Rodman of Cox, Rodman and Middleton claimed that the state's key witness, Matthews’ girlfriend Gerika Datts, was “highly biased” and had alleging “set up” Matthews to be killed. Rodman also argued that evidence at the scene had been tampered with by another man, Rashard Kinlaw, who Rodman alleged removed a firearm from the scene.

ADA Bonnie Jones countered that Waye was the killer, alleging that Waye made a disparaging comment about Matthews, grabbed a rifle and shot Matthews. Although Rodman argued that Waye wasn't even at the scene, SPD Homicide Unit Detective Ricky Deas, one of the investigators, placed Waye using cell phone tower data in the vicinity of Frazier Homes at the time of the murder.

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones, according to a brief filed by the state, plans to re-indict Waye.

Defense attorneys for Xavier Peeples file more motions to suppress

On Feb. 9, defense attorneys for Xavier Peeples filed a motion to suppress evidence, requesting the court exclude two search warrants, one for Peeples’ iPhone and another for his apartment on Crescent Drive in Savannah Gardens. Peeples allegedly shot and killed Alphonso Dickerson on Sept. 24, 2021.

This motion represents the third to suppress filed by Peeples' defense attorneys in the past three weeks: On Jan. 27, defense attorneys Robert Attridge and Kaitlyn Walker filed a motion to suppress a firearm found in a backpack. According to court transcripts, the defense attorneys alleged that SPD officers didn’t properly execute the search warrant of the backpack that led to Peeples’ detainment.

On Sept. 29, 2021, Savannah Police detective Rico Jordan requested the two search warrants because the detective believed probable cause existed that would “assist in determining why Alphonso Dickerson was killed.” Superior Court Judge Louisa Abbot approved the two search warrants.

Among the probable causes Jordan believed existed: Instagram photos of Peeples wearing the same clothes — a black skull cap and red bandana — as witnesses of the murder alleged the suspect was wearing, Peeples wielding a firearm in his waistband in Savannah Gardens, and text messages with other alleged gang members talking about the murder of Dickerson.

Other major findings in the 60-page search warrant affidavit reveals that Peeples, who was 17 years old at the time of the shooting was a student at Savannah High who, according to Peeples' mother had “early dismissal.” Peeples attended Building Bridges Alternative School in 10th grade before transferring back to Savannah High, but he didn’t attend any classes on the day of the shooting.

Two minutes after a ShotSpotter system detected seven gunshots fired, SPD officers responded to 202 Crescent Drive in the Savannah Gardens Apartments at 11:37 am, where they found Dickerson laying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Savannah High was placed on lockdown soon after the shooting.

Dickerson, also 17 at the time of the shooting, wasn’t attending school, Dickerson’s father told Jordan.

Two upcoming hearings — a pretrial hearing on Feb. 17 and a motion hearing on Feb. 21 — have been scheduled before the jury trial begins on March 6.

District Attorney files motion to quash subpoena for victim's education records in Opollo Johnson case

On Feb. 7, Assistant District Attorney Tim Dean filed a motion to quash a recent subpoena for the educational records of a minor female who has accused former youth advocate Opollo Johnson of rape.

On July 27, 2022, Johnson, 47, was arrested by Savannah Police detective James Coleman, after the teenager Johnson counseled through his work as a life navigator with Deep Center or the county's Work Readiness Enrichment Program (WREP) program alleged she had been sexually assaulted.

Awaiting Ruling:Bond reconsideration hearing set for Tuesday for former youth advocate accused of rape

Dean's motion contends that the subpoena is "unreasonable and oppressive because (1) the records sought are neither pertinent nor relevant to this case, (2) even if some of the subject records might be pertinent or relevant to this case, the subpoena is wildly overbroad, and (3) the subpoena therefore appears calculated to harass and embarrass the victim and her family.”

Defense attorney Michael Schwartz served the subpoena to the Savannah-Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS) for the alleged victim’s attendance records, report cards and disciplinary records, among other documents.

Meanwhile, the attorneys are waiting to see if Chatham County Superior Court Judge Penny Haas Freesemann will grant Johnson bond.

A trial docket call in the case is scheduled for March 10.

