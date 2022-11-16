Chatham County judge tosses murder charges, cites insufficient evidence

Chatham County Superior Court Judge John E. Morse acquitted Charlie Sapp, 55, of multiple murder charges on Nov. 2 by way of a "directed verdict," determining there wasn't enough evidence in the case to support a conviction.

According to Savannah Police reports, Sapp was arrested around 6 p.m. on Oct. 8, 2021, after responding to a call about a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest at the 100 block of Coastal Place, the same street where, according to a bench warrant, Sapp resided.

Search Continues: Georgia Department of Natural Resources joins multi-agency landfill search for Quentin Simon

Served: Former owner of Mellow Mushroom charged with withholding $400,000 in payroll taxes

The victim, 45-year-old Edward Futch, was taken to Memorial University Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Savannah Police subsequently charged Sapp with malice murder, two charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The jury ultimately found Sapp not guilty of aggravated assault and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony, according to the sentencing order.

Three witnesses testified in court, according to the witness list — two Savannah residents, one Richmond Hill resident and a Savannah Police officer. Notably absent was the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's medical examiner, who performed the autopsy. That medical examiner has since left the GBI, moved out of state and did not return to testify.

Chatham County DA Shalena Cook-Jones issued a statement on Nov. 2 about a Chatham County Superior Court Judge issuing a "direct verdict" in a murder case.

Under scrutiny for the lack of conviction in the case, District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones provided a statement to media about what led to Morse's directed verdict: CPR from a "Good Samaritan" on the scene could have contributed to Futch's death. She also said there was "evidence of mutual disputes between the two leading up to the shooting," and Sapp alleged that he shot Futch in "self-defense."

Story continues

Testimony from the GBI medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Futch "may have [led] to a different outcome in this case," Jones said. The DA, however, did not respond to an inquiry as to why the former medical examiner refused to return for testimony or whether the DA's office had subpoenaed the medical examiner.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County judge acquits man of multiple murder charges