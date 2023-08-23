Chatham County judges consider creating homeless court

Residents of a homeless camp on President Street under Truman Parkway gather their belongings as the City prepares to clean up the area on Thursday afternoon.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge Lisa Colbert attended Union Mission’s Raising Hope Gala in June, where she heard keynote speaker David Ambroz, author of the memoir A Place Called Home, talk about being homeless and cycling through the criminal courts system in New York.

The speech galvanized Colbert to ask, “What are we doing to address homelessness?”

About two months after that meeting, Colbert and other Superior Court judges, are attempting to answer that question in the form of a homeless court in Chatham County.

Homeless courts provide the opportunity for defendants experiencing homelessness, who are charged with non-violent felonies such as property crimes and drug charges, to resolve their cases before they reach the criminal courts.

Homeless courts often use a combination of a progressive plea bargain system, alternative sentencing structure and proof of program involvement to address certain criminal offenses. The specialized court substitutes fines or incarceration with participation in diversionary programs, such as addiction treatment, mental and behavioral health counseling, and job training. The program is based on similar models in Charleston, South Carolina, and San Diego, California.

“As a judge, my job is to give people their day in court," said Colbert. "So, if I can figure out a way to do that so we're not making it harder for this person to come to court and do everything else they need to do to hopefully get them to a place where they're not continuing to come to court, then I’ve done my job.”

Judge Lisa Colbert

8% of Chatham County jail inmates are listed as homeless

A homeless court would help for multiple reasons. One example that Colbert provided: With the defendants listed in the jail’s records as homeless, Colbert isn’t able to send a notice to appear in court to a physical address. Over time, Colbert has had no choice but to issue a failure to appear warrant.

This mix-up sometimes results in homeless people being incarcerated, said Colbert. Of the 1,198 inmates incarcerated at the Chatham County Detention Center, 105, or 8%, are listed as homeless, according to statistics compiled by the detention center. Sixty total inmates are incarcerated in the detention center for contempt of court, which occurs when a defendant ignores or fails to adhere to a court order.

“It's a very positive thing for homeless service providers and the court system to come together to find solutions for the offenses that these folks are being charged with, to see if there's a better way,” said Mike Traynor, the CEO of Union Mission, a Savannah nonprofit that provides resources such as emergency housing and wraparound services, to homeless people in Savannah.

Homelessness will only increase as housing around the country, including in Savannah, becomes less affordable, said Colbert. According to the Savannah Housing Action Plan, Savannah housing costs have outpaced incomes by at least 2:1 in the past 30 years and about 21,000 (40%) of Savannah households are unable to afford quality housing.

“Right now, we’re not designed to deal with homelessness,” said Colbert.

There are multiple steps Chatham County must take to implement a homeless court. First, Colbert said, the county must put together a steering committee, which will include one to two judges, a public defender, one to two homeless providers. Next, the county needs a location to hold homeless court hearings and determine how homeless people will be referred to the program.

"I believe in building the plane as you're flying it," said Colbert. "So, if we try one way and it doesn't work, we'll try something else as long as we can get the stakeholders to continue to be engaged and agree to make changes as needed."

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County judges consider creating homeless court