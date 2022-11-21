Chatham County Police arrest Leilani Simon, mother of toddler missing since October
Chatham County Police arrested Leilani Simon, 22, and charged her with murder in connection with the disappearance of her son, 20-month-old toddler Quinton Simon.
Quinton Simon was reported missing on Oct. 5, and since then, investigators from the Chatham County Police, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other state and local agencies have conducted an extensive search for Quinton's body. Searchers have been combing the Chatham County landfill on Little Neck Road for more than a month.
Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a conference later with further details.
