Chatham County Police arrest three connected to June homicide at Westlake apartments

Chatham County Police (CCPD) have arrested and charged three suspects in connection with a June homicide at Westlake Apartments.

On Wednesday morning, CCPD officers served warrants on 24-year-old Shaddrick Marquis Lacount, 23-year-old Dwayne Singleton Jr., and 21-year-old Montrez Hopson.

All three are charged with murder, and all three are currently being held in the Chatham County Detention Center.

The three are charged with the murder of 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr.

Around 6:10 a.m. on June 10, officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Westlake Apartments. When they arrived on the scene, they found Burton deceased from a gunshot wound in the breezeway of one of the buildings. At the time, investigators did not believe the shooting was random.

Lacount and Singleton Jr. have been charged with crimes before but were never convicted.

On Aug. 24, 2022, according to local court filings, Lacount was charged with possession of a controlled substance (MDMA) and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce. On Oct. 6, 2022, the case was brought up from Chatham County Recorder’s Court to Superior Court, but never went to trial.

On Dec. 19, 2019, according to local court filings, Singleton was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possession of marijuana, less than an ounce. On April 28, 2022, Chatham County Assistant District Attorney Christian Stolfe chose not to prosecute the case because the state could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Detectives say even though three suspects are behind bars, they still need help from the public as they work to gather more evidence in this investigation. CCPD urges anyone with information about this case to reach out to detectives, and reminds everyone that all tipsters can stay anonymous. There are several ways that people with information can send tips to detectives without having to give their name. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

