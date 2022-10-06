Chatham County Police continue search for missing 20-month-old Quinton Simon

Quinton Simon, 20-month-old boy missing from area around 500 block of Buckhalter Road in southwest Chatham County. He was last seen wearing a light blue Sesame Street shirt and black pants.

This is a developing story.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continue investigating the disappearance of 20-month-old Quinton Simon, who was reported missing Wednesday morning around 9:40 a.m. from his home on Buckhalter Road.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley said in a press conference earlier Thursday that investigators from the county's police were joined by Savannah Police Department's mounted patrol, investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and aviation partners to provide air support and drone imaging for an extensive grid search on Wednesday in the area between Garrard Avenue, Chatham Parkway, Buckhalter Road, and Louis B. Mills Road. The area was closed to traffic on Wednesday as crews conducted their search.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley gives an update on the search for missing 20-month-old, Quinton Simon on Thursday, Oct. 6, in front of Chatham County Police headquarters.

"This remains a missing child investigation at this time," said Hadley, who clarified that no evidence pointed to abduction or foul play. "But everything is on the table."

Hadley said investigators worked until 2 a.m. and returned at 8 a.m. to conduct additional interviews and begin searching through phone records and footage from video cameras mounted in the vicinity of Simon's disappearance. Search warrants have been issued for the home.

Hadley said the parents of Simon have been cooperating with investigators.

Tips and Leads

Anyone with information concerning the whereabouts of Quinton Simon should contact Chatham County Police Department's Crime Tip at https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police lead multi-agency search for missing toddler