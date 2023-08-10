Chatham County Police Department investigate double homicide at apartment near Berwick

Crime scene tape outlines the scene of a crime in Tallahassee.

The Chatham County Police Department is investigating a double homicide that happened around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday at an apartment complex on Fenwick Village Drive, according to a press release sent by Chatham County Police Public Information Officer Betsy Nolen.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at the apartment complex, where they found two adult victims deceased inside one apartment. The shootings did not appear to be a random, Nolen added.

Detectives have been on the scene all afternoon and are gathering evidence and information. At this time, no arrests have been made.

As of Aug. 9, there have been 14 total homicides in Chatham County, eight of those in the city of Savannah.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety and courts reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police Department investigate double homicide