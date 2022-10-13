Chatham County Police and FBI believe missing toddler is dead, names mother as prime suspect

Twenty-month-old Quinton Simon has been missing from his Burkhalter Road home since Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story.

The Chatham County Police Department and FBI investigators believe 20-month old Quinton Simon, who has been missing since Oct. 5, is dead, and have named his mother as the prime suspect, a posted statement from CCPD reads.

Police have not arrested his mother Leilani Simon, in the disappearance or death, nor have charges been filed. They have notified the family.

"We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken by this news, and we share your sorrow," the Chatham County Police Department also tweeted.

Chatham County Police Chief Jeff Hadley will hold a press conference later Thursday.

Drew Favakeh is the public safety reporter for Savannah Morning News. You can reach him at AFavakeh@savannahnow.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Chatham County Police believe Quinton Simon is dead, suspects mother