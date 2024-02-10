Chatham County Police investigating death of an adult male found early Saturday morning

The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) is investigating the death of an adult male who was found deceased early Saturday morning.

According to a tweet by CCPD, at around 7:30 a.m. today, CCPD officers were called to the area of Brassler and King George Blvd., where they found a deceased adult male who appeared to have suffered a gunshot wound. Detectives were called, and an active investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who thinks they have information regarding this case is asked to contact police. Anonymous tips can be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020, where tipsters are anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

This is a developing story.

