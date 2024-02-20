Chatham County Police are searching for Jo'seph Drayton, 32, who went missing Tuesday afternoon

Jo'Seph Drayton was wearing a blue and burgundy Transformers jogging suit and was last seen around the 100 block of Blaine Court.

ALERT: Chatham County Police are searching for missing 32-year-old Jo’seph Drayton, who is autistic and was last seen at 1:30 p.m. today in the 100 block of Blaine Court.

Drayton was wearing a blue and burgundy Transformers jogging suit and may be in the West Lake area.

Please call police immediately if you spot him or have any information regarding his whereabouts.

