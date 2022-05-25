Chatham County Recorder's Court seat goes to a runoff between Joe Huffman and Richard Sanders

Voters will have to decide on their next Recorder’s Court judge later this summer as two candidates head to a runoff.

Chatham County voters will choose between Garden City Municipal court judge Joe Huffman and Bloomingdale Municipal court judge Richard Sanders. The two men received 37.46% and 33.31% of the vote, respectively, with 98.9% of votes tallied.

Former Chatham County assistant district attorney Anthony Burton received 29.23% of the vote.

Huffman and Sanders will vie for the vacant seat left open after Chief Recorder’s Court Judge Tammy Stokes won her race for Superior Court judge. Runoffs will be held June 21.

During campaign forums, Sanders and Huffman spoke about how they would approach their roles should either of them sit on the Recorder’s Court judge bench.

Huffman ran on the platform of "equal justice for all under the law." In a recent interview with the Savannah Morning News, Huffman said he believes a judge achieves that by treating everyone as an individual when they enter the courtroom. "Ultimately, if the justice system doesn't work for everyone, it doesn't work for anyone," he said.

As election results trickled in late Tuesday evening, Huffman called the campaign run so far a "a humbling and amazing experience."

"It's a testament to the hard work that's been put in, not by me, but by everybody who has supported me," Huffman said. "There's a team of folks who have worked tirelessly to help get the message out there of equal justice under the law and try to make sure and to let people know that what I want to do as a judge is what I've been doing as a judge."

Sanders had not responded to a request for comment by publication time, but an earlier interview with SMN clarified his platform.

"My platform is really just a description of who I am; experienced and compassionate, I think that's a big part of what makes me a qualified judge," Sanders said. "I understand that the person in front of me is a person and sometimes compassion is what's needed. And so, I've described myself as experienced and compassionate, and those are probably the two biggest things that I bring to the table over and above my opponents."

In addition to Huffman and Sanders, Recorder's Court judge Claire Cornwell-Williams won the reelection to her seat. Cornwell-Williams ran unopposed.

Superior Court races

In other court races, Chatham County voters cast ballots for Superior Court judges.

Chief Recorder's Court Judge Tammy Stokes ran unopposed and won her race for Superior Court judge, filling the vacant seat of retiring Judge Louisa Abbott. Abbott's term ends in December.

Stokes served 17 years on the Recorder’s Court and was appointed chief judge in 2012.

Current Superior Court judges Timothy Walmsley and Benjamin Karpf also ran unopposed and won their respective races. Walmsley has served as a judge for the Eastern Judicial Circuit court since 2012, when he was appointed by former Gov. Nathan Deal.

Prior to that, he worked as a Chatham County magistrate judge and was a partner at the Savannah law firm HunterMaclean, where he specialized in commercial and real estate litigation. Most recently, Walmsley presided over the state murder trial against the three men convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery.

Prior to becoming a Superior Court judge, Karpf was a part-time judge in Chatham County Magistrate Court from 2013 to 2019. Just before that, he was a partner at the Bouhan Falligant firm, joining in 2011 after practicing law in Washington, D.C., for several years.

Raisa is a watchdog and investigative reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Contact her at rhabersham@gannett.com.

