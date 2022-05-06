Chatham County Superior Court jury convicts Michael Jones on all counts in Thunderbolt couple's slayings

Michael Donnta Jones on Monday was convicted on all charges in the 2013 ambush slayings of a Thunderbolt couple he then bragged about to more than a half dozen friends and colleagues.

Jurors found Jones, 27, guilty on malice murder counts in the slayings of Forrest Ison, 27-year-old executive chef at the Brasserie 529 restaurant, and his girlfriend, Alice Stevens, 24, a hostess/waitress there, who were gunned down Nov. 3, 2013, by two men in the carport of their home at 3134 Roberson Ave.

They also convicted Jones of felony murder by killing both victims during the commission of aggravated assaults by shooting them with a gun and aggravated assault on each by shooting them with a deadly weapon.

Judge Penny Haas Freesemann will schedule sentencing later when co-defendant Nathaniel Willie "Nate" Wilkins is being tried in the same case, now tentatively scheduled to begin on May 19. Jones will remain in the Chatham County jail while he awaits sentence. Murder is punishable by a mandatory life prison sentence.

Jones pleaded not guilty and elected not to testify on Monday.

In his closing arguments Monday, Assistant District Attorney Jerry Rothschild Jr. urged jurors to return convictions on all charges in the case he said was sealed by a defendant who was "pathologically incapable of shutting up about it."

"This is about as bad as it gets," Rothschild told jurors. "If we can't get a guilty (verdict) here, then we're never going to get it."

