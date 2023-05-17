Chatham DA facing many challenges - now to include a state oversight commission

Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook Jones talks about the criminal justice system during a forum sponsored by the League of Women Voters on Tuesday at the Coastal Georgia Center.

As public awareness of controversial legislation goes, a bill to create a Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission largely escaped notice in Savannah.

Much of the public discussion around the measure centered on Atlanta and Athens, where district attorneys with progressive ideologies have faced heavy criticism. Fulton County’s Fani Willis is a lightning rod due to her investigation of former President Donald Trump's failed attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, while Clarke County’s Deborah Gonzalez is unpopular due to her refusal to prosecute politically charged crimes, such as marijuana possession.

Largely left out of the conversation was Chatham County District Attorney Shalena Cook-Jones, herself a proponent of progressive criminal justice reform. That changed May 5 when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp chose to sign the Georgia Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission bill into law here in Savannah, not in Atlanta or Athens.

Gov. Brian Kemp signs S.B. 92, which establishes a Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission, at the Chatham County Detention Center on Friday.

Cook-Jones could prove to be a target of the commission, which will hear complaints against prosecutors and will have the authority to issue sanctions, including removal from elected office. Outcry over her performance is growing, and not just from Georgia House Rep. Jesse Petrea, a Republican who represents part of Chatham County and has been a Cook-Jones detractor since she launched her campaign for office in 2019.

As a recent Savannah Morning News’ investigation revealed, Cook-Jones’ office has a soberingly low murder conviction rate of 32% as prosecutors seek plea agreements instead of going to trial.

In another deep-dive look at the DA’s office published this week, reporter Drew Favakeh chronicled the high rate of turnover among assistant district attorneys. These are the prosecutors who try the cases, and since Cook-Jones assumed the post in January 2021, the felony trial staff has shrunk from 26 prosecutors to 12. The average active caseload by ADA is 396 cases - and that doesn't include cases still pending grand jury review.

A former Chatham ADA, Jillian Gibson, recently offered an unsettling assessment of the Cook-Jones administration, saying “I don't think she was putting people who were capable or qualified in positions to try murder cases when I was there. That obviously presents problems when those cases go to trial and, you know, aren't successful.”

Gibson left Cook-Jones’ staff last September after more than two-and-a-half years and now works for a prosecutor’s office in Statesboro.

Cook-Jones already faces a threat to her post - her term ends in 2024 and several candidates are lining up to challenge her should she decide to run for re-election. Expect the new state oversight commission to play a role in that bid as complaints about Cook-Jones’ performance are sure to come.

