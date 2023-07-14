Chatham lawyer suspended after overcharging client thousands, according to court documents

A Chatham-based family lawyer will be suspended for 10 months for intentional misuse of client funds, according to court documents.

Having been brought before the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court, Therese Larussa agreed in May not to contest statements laid out in a stipulation agreement. Those statements included her recording her client’s credit card information without his knowledge or consent and charging him $5,000 that he did not agree to pay using that information. She was retained by the client, who is unnamed in court documents, in February 2019 to handle his divorce proceedings.

Larussa could not immediately be reached for comment.

Gavel

From the beginning of the case, the client said he was clear with Larussa that he was only willing to spend up to $10,000. She requested a $5,000 retainer, which he paid using two different credit cards.

That initial payment was when Larussa covertly recorded the client’s card information, according to the stipulation. She worked on his divorce case, withdrawing from the retainer but not sending him any invoices, until December 2019.

When the client requested an invoice, she sent him a bill misrepresenting when she’d withdrawn from the retainer and requesting an additional $13,490, the records say.

The client wrote back on January 21, 2020 to say that the additional expenses surprised him and that he would be disputing the amount. He sent an $8,000 check labeled “total and final payment” along with the letter.

A demand to return $5,000

She then used the credit card information she’d recorded to charge him the additional $5,000, according to court documents. When the client saw the charge, on April 8, 2020, he wrote Larussa to demand she return the money. Larussa did so before the client paid the credit card charges, according to the stipulation, so ultimately the client was not made to pay more than he had agreed upon with the $8,000 “final” check.

Larussa agreed to a misconduct count for this misuse of funds in May, as well as a count of misconduct for recordkeeping violations. The parties agreed to Larussa serving a 10-month suspension, which Judge Dalila Argaez Wendlandt ordered on May 31, effective 30 days later on June 30.

Larussa submitted an affidavit of compliance to Judge Wendlandt on June 26, confirming she had closed all business accounts and notified any current clients of her suspension. A court official noted July 3 that she did not have any clients at the time of the affidavit.

Thanks to our subscribers, who help make this coverage possible. If you are not a subscriber, please consider supporting quality local journalism with a Cape Cod Times subscription. Here are our subscription plans.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Therese Larussa, Chatham lawyer, suspended for misuse of funds