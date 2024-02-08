Chatham man charged in Wednesday robbery on CTA train, cops say

A Chatham man who was arrested about 30 minutes after robbing a 25-year-old woman Wednesday on a CTA train was charged with robbery, Chicago police said.

Guy McDonald, 61, was charged with one count of robbery after he was accused of battering and forcefully taking the property of a woman on a CTA train in the 400 block of South Clinton Street, police said.

Officers responded quickly to the scene and arrested McDonald who was later charged. He was scheduled to appear Thursday at a detention hearing.