Chatham police investigate 20 antisemitic flyers found on two roads

CHATHAM — Chatham police are investigating antisemitic flyers found on Stage Harbor Road and Bridge Street.

According to an online statement from police, on July 5 the flyers with antisemitic messages about news media were found inside plastic bags weighed down by rocks on Stage Harbor Road and Bridge Street.

Chatham Police Chief Michael Anderson said residents brought the flyers to the attention of the department.

More: 2021 saw highest-ever number of incidents targeting Jewish Americans: Report

The investigation has yielded approximately 20 flyers since the original report, Anderson said. The flyers don't seem to be targeted at any one individual in town, but randomly distributed.

An emblem of the Chatham Police Department

"To be honest I was disappointed," Anderson said of the flyers. "This is not a community that tolerates that kind of message."

Police seek information on antisemitic flyers

The police department statement showed a redacted image of the flyer, something Anderson said the department decided to do to show residents they were aware the incident had happened, and to be clear about what group produced them.

"I realize posting it on social media could promote the message, but with the redaction we felt it was appropriate," he said.

More: Solar Wolf Energy faces multiple lawsuits, as Yarmouth homeowners wait

The Anti-Defamation League of New England reported a 42% increase in antisemitic hate crimes in the region over 2021. A total of 155 incidents of assault, harassment and vandalism were reported to the organization during the previous year.

"We take this kind of thing very seriously," Anderson said. "If anyone has information on who left these, please reach out to us."

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Antisemitic flyers found on Chatham roads prompt police investigation