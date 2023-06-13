Chatham and Savannah police investigate two homicides that occurred over the weekend

Both Savannah and Chatham County police are investigating homicides that occurred within hours of one another over the weekend.

Just after 4 a.m., June 10, Savannah Police officers responded to a shooting on Newell Street in the Carver Village neighborhood, where they discovered an adult male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency medical responders. The initial indication was that the shooting was an isolated incident and domestic in nature. Later that day, Lashonda Williams, 36, was arrested and charged with murder.

Around 6:10 a.m., Chatham County Police officers were dispatched to a shots fired call at Westlake Apartments, 1900 Westlake Drive off 516. When officers arrived on scene, they found 25-year-old Jamie Bernard Burton, Jr. dead from an apparent gunshot wound in the breezeway of one of the buildings. Investigators spent the day gathering evidence and do not believe that the shooting was random. No arrests have been made.

The two incidents represent the fourth and fifth homicides in Chatham County this year ― two within the Savannah city limits and three within the unincorporated areas. These numbers represent a significant drop from previous years. At this juncture, Savannah had recorded 16 homicides in 2022 and 12 in 2021.

