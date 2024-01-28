Chatham sheriff seizes 44 dogs in animal cruelty investigation

Sheriff’s deputies in Chatham County have charged a 36-year-old woman with 10 counts of animal cruelty after seizing 44 dogs from a home in Bear Creek.

Six of the dogs were already dead when investigators reached the property on Oakley Church Road on Thursday, drawn by a citizen’s complaint of “distressing sounds” from the animals, the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday news release.

The remaining dogs were being treated for dehydration, malnutrition, parasites and severe matting at the sheriff’s animal resource center.

Alicia Dawn Culberson is expected to face charges in court Wednesday.