Chatham shooting: Man killed, person of interest being questioned

CHICAGO - A 28-year-old man was killed in a shooting Tuesday night on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:20 p.m., police say the male victim was near the sidewalk in the 800 block of E. 83rd St. when he was approached by an unknown offender who pulled out a gun and fired shots.

The victim was struck in the abdomen and taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, police said. He was later pronounced dead.

A person of interest was taken into custody for questioning, according to police. A handgun was recovered.

No further information was immediately available.