Chatham shooting: Man wounded after 'physical altercation' on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday night following a fight on Chicago's South Side.
Around 7:54 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of a supermarket in the 0-100 block of W. 87th St. when another man fired shots after a physical altercation.
The victim was struck in the right leg and walked into Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.
Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.