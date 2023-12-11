Chatham shooting: Man wounded after 'physical altercation' on Chicago's South Side

FOX 32 Digital Staff

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was shot Sunday night following a fight on Chicago's South Side.

Around 7:54 p.m., police say the male victim was in the parking lot of a supermarket in the 0-100 block of W. 87th St. when another man fired shots after a physical altercation.

The victim was struck in the right leg and walked into Stroger Hospital in fair condition, police said.

Nobody was reported in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

