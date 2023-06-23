Chatroom where husband is accused of recruiting predators to rape his wife is still online

The medieval village of Mazan in France, where Dominique P allegedly recruited up to 83 men to rape his unsuspecting wife - iStockphoto

The online chatroom where a Frenchman allegedly recruited up to 83 men to rape his wife while she was drugged unconscious is still up and running on a website hosted on Guernsey, a self-governing dependency of the British Crown.

Dominique P, a pensioner married to his wife for more than 50 years, allegedly mixed the anti-anxiety drug Lorazepam into her evening meal before his “guests” arrived at their home in Mazan, near Carpentras.

Some 51 of the men have so far been identified and charged with “aggravated rape” in often regular visits that took place over a decade.

Dominique has also been charged with raping and murdering a 23-year-old estate agent in Paris in 1991.

A second estate agent said she had been attacked in Paris eight years later and investigative sources say an e-fit of the suspect in both case “bears a strong resemblance” to the suspect.

Regarding the abuse of his wife, he allegedly contacted the men on a private chatroom called “à son insu” (“without her knowing”) in which members discuss performing sexual acts on their unwitting, and thus non-consensual partners, often drugged.

On Friday, it was up and running with 75 people involved in swapping images and films of their exploits.

The “private salon” is one of dozens on a French website called coco.gg that is reportedly the bane of French police and has been linked to criminal investigations into paedophile, racist or anti-Semitic content and the sale of illicit substances.

Its exchanges are erased after a few hours, making it hard to trace its unmoderated content to users.

The site is legally registered on the Channel Island of Guernsey.

According to Le Monde, it is owned by Vinci SA, a company based in Bulgaria since 2021. The individual who runs it, the newspaper alleged, is Isaac S, a discreet 43-year-old engineer in Provence. When contacted by Le Monde, he declined to comment.

The French police unit in charge of crime linked to IT and communication declined to comment other than to say the site was domiciled in Guernsey making it hard to shut down.

Dominique P faces trial next year. Police say that they have used video and computer data evidence to identify 92 cases of rape of his wife by 83 men, and have to date identified 51 suspects aged between 26 and 73.

A photograph of Dominique P, who has been charged with drugging his unsuspecting wife in before allegedly recruiting men to rape her at their house in France

He reportedly stored evidence on a USB drive in a file called “ABUSES”.

The vast majority of the attacks were filmed, with the videos placed in computer files, complete with the name of the attacker and the type of sex act.

Evidence is said to show how the couple’s eldest daughter was also filmed unconscious in her underwear, and alleged abuses against other family members.

In the case involving his wife, he was ultimately caught in 2020 after he was allegedly found using a pen with a hidden camera to spy on women in changing rooms in Carpentras, leading police to search his house.

Alleged rapists involved in the case include civil servants, ambulance workers, soldiers, prison guards, nurses, a journalist, a municipal councillor, and truck drivers.

A fireman accused of raping the man’s wife wore his uniform during the attack, one video shows. The fireman’s computer contained 728 images of children being sexually abused, said police.

Dominique P, a father-of-three in his early 70s, is currently in prison in Avignon, in the south of France.

An e-fit issued in relation to a 1999 rape case that police say bears a strong resemblance to Dominique P

When his wife was informed of the secret tapes, she broke down and became suicidal, saying: “I was his thing,” before filing for divorce.

Dominique P is also suspected of raping and then murdering Sophie Narme, a 23-year-old estate agent, who was found mutilated in a flat in the 19th arrondissement of Paris in December 1991.

An autopsy revealed that the young woman had been drugged, raped, strangled, and stabbed in the chest with a knife.

Investigating sources told Le Parisien that they suspect Dominique P of setting up a meeting with Ms Narme at the flat, using the fictitious name “Mr Duboste”.

Dominique P is also suspected of raping and then murdering Sophie Narme, pictured, a 23-year-old estate agent

A colleague of Ms Narme recalled meeting a man who used the name Duboste, and who fitted Dominique P’s description.

The suspect denies having any involvement in the case.

Another female estate agent – aged 19 and referred to only as E – was attacked in similar circumstances by Dominique P at a flat in the Paris suburb of Villeparisis in 1999, but managed to escape after fighting back, said police.

Blood was found on the carpet in the second case, and in August 2022 police claim DNA found was matched with Dominique P’s genetic profile.

Dominique P was in the real estate industry throughout the 1990s, and a police e-fit put together from witness testimonies was said to “bear a strong resemblance” to Duboste and the man who attacked E, an investigating source said.

On September 7 2022, Dominique P appeared before a judge in Nanterre, where he was indicted for the murder of Sophie Narme, and the attempted rape of E.

