Chatsworth man arrested in hit-and-run crash that left 2 cyclists dead

A map of the San Fernando Valley showing where two bicyclists were killed in a hit-and-run crash in Chatsworth

Authorities have arrested a 58-year-old Chatsworth man suspected of killing two bicyclists in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday night.

Nelson Rodriguez was driving a red 2006 Toyota Tacoma westbound on Plummer Street around 7:10 p.m. when he crashed into the two cyclists — a woman in her 30s and a man in his 50s — who were heading the same direction, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Firefighters who responded to the scene at Plummer and Lurline Avenue found the victims dead, according to the L.A. Fire Department.

Rodriguez fled and crashed several more times into vehicles and property before slamming into a wall around the corner on Knapp Street west of De Soto Avenue, police said. Witnesses detained him until officers arrived.

Rodriguez was booked Wednesday on suspicion of murder, police said. L.A. County Sheriff's Department records show he is being held in lieu of $4-million bail.

The victims had not been identified by authorities Wednesday night.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Valley Traffic Division and ask for Officer Takishita at (818) 644-8116 or Officer Martinez at (818) 644-8022.

Outside business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to (877) 527-3247. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.