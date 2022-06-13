Chatsworth man shot dead in Whitfield County

Jun. 13—A Chatsworth man was shot and killed Saturday night in southern Whitfield County.

According to a Whitfield County Sheriff's Office incident report, deputies were sent to 1983 Riverbend Road around 6:54 p.m. to a "traumatic injury call ... in which a male had been shot with a gun."

The first deputy on the scene found firefighters "around the male that had been shot." They told the deputy "that the male who had shot the male was lying down on the ground across the yard in which fire had instructed him to do; fire advised that he complied with all their commands."

The report said the man who was killed was identified as Harlan Steve Kendrick, 49, of Chatsworth.

The deputy "went over to the male across the yard whom was still on the ground sprawled out and placed him in handcuffs, informing him that he was only being detained for the moment till further on the incident was found out."

The deputy asked the man where everyone else was and he "said that they were all in the house along with the gun that he had used. The male advised that the gun had been unloaded and placed on the shelf right next to the front door."

Another deputy arrived and stood with the man while the first deputy went into the house to check on "the juveniles and whoever else was in the house."

The deputy met the grandmother of the juveniles at the doorway to a bedroom in which the two juveniles were. She said she had called 911 after the man told her to when a man came to their house trying to take the juveniles. She said she "saw the unknown male in their driveway, cussing at (the man) and telling him that the juveniles weren't his." She said at one point she went onto the front porch and yelled at the unknown male that "those are my grandkids, those are his kids." She saw the male reach for something in his car as the man told her to go inside.

She said that as she walked inside she heard a gunshot. She said she had never seen the man before. A third deputy arrived and stood with the man while the other two "secured the gun and ran it through dispatch. The gun was placed into an evidence bag and came back with a return of no record."

Deputies took the handcuffs off the man and he explained what happened.

He said "he had been home all day and before the incident, he had been outside with the juveniles setting up a bonfire. While outside, (he) noticed a white Lincoln drive slowly just past his driveway, stop, reverse and entered his driveway. The car stopped at the end of the driveway about at the mailbox and sat there for about a minute or two. Seeing that the vehicle still wasn't moving, (he) went (down) his driveway to approach the unknown driver. At his approaching, the car moved forward toward him as if he recognized him or needed to speak; the car stopped about four yards behind (the man's) red car in the driveway."

The man said he "asked the unknown male who he was and why he was at his house. The male told (him) that he was following a child abduction alert and asked him if the juveniles were his. (He) told him that they were his and asked again why he was at his house. The man ignored him and started yelling toward the kids, saying 'Girls is that your daddy.' At this (he) instructed the juveniles to go into the house as the unknown male started to open his car door. (He) instructed the male to get back into his car and leave. (He) said that he grabbed the juveniles to take them inside as the male started toward them, saying 'I'm taking those kids from you, God sent me here to get those kids ... they're coming with me ... is that your dad ... are you sure that's your daddy.' (He) tells the man to leave again and that he was going inside to get his pistol."

He got the juveniles inside the house as the grandmother was standing at the front door. He told her "to call 911 and to take the juveniles into her room as he grabs his pistol" and came back out onto the front porch and "'waves'the pistol at the man as a warning, telling him that he better leave now (at this time the man was at the front of the driveway)."

He attempted to fire a warning round but the gun jammed. The other man then mocked him, saying "See, you don't even know how to use that weapon."

The man told deputies he reloaded his gun and pointed at the man and said, "I gave you a warning round, this next one is going through you if you don't leave." The report said the man replied "that he is not leaving and that he is taking the juveniles with him." The man said he picked up a "small log/thick branch and looks back at his mother-in-law on the porch ... and tells her again to call the police before he beats the hell out of this man. The male tells him that he's not going to beat the hell out of anyone." The man said he threw the branch at the other man but it did not strike him.

The man said the other man "then reaches one arm into his own vehicle. (He) instructs him again to just leave but the male ignores him and continues to reach inside his vehicle. At this, (the man) fires one shot with his pistol toward the male, hitting him in the chest."

The man told deputies he "was unsure of what to do and was shaken at the events." He said he walked back into his house, unloaded the pistol, setting it on a shelf beside the door and locked the door until firefighters arrived. He got on the phone with 911, which the grandmother had been talking to. When firefighters arrived, he stepped outside and followed their commands.

The man was taken to the sheriff's office to talk to detectives. As of Monday afternoon, no arrest had been made.

A sheriff's office spokesman said the case is still open and Kendrick's body was sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy. He said there were several Amber Alerts on Saturday.