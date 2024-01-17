Chatsworth newlywed dies in UTV crash in Tabernacle

TABERNACLE – A Chatsworth woman who was married on New Year’s Day has died in a motor vehicle accident.

Jamie Widrig, 45, was a passenger on a utility terrain vehicle that hit a tree and overturned off Buttersworths Bogs Road around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 14, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver of the Polaris Ranger and two other passengers were seriously injured.

A GoFundMe appeal identifies the newlywed as Jamie Widrig Stillwill, and shows photos of her Jan. 1 wedding ceremony with Tim Stillwill.

Tim Stillwill and Jamie Widrig Stillwill on their Jan. 1, 2024, wedding day.

The couple were married in a forest, wearing matching hoodies at an informal service.

"The two of them absolutely loved being in the woods," said Missy Foster, who organized the appeal. "They loved to spend their time out there, riding."

“We’ve seen how perfect Tim and Jamie were together since their meeting each other,” says her appeal, which notes the marriage followed a nine-year relationship.

Foster said Jamie Stillwill and the injured victims were riding a utility terrain vehicle on a dirt road through the forest, heading for a home, when the accident occurred.

Tim Stillwill, who had already arrived at the home, rode his UTV back to check on an apparent delay and came upon the accident, she said.

Jamie Stillwill, who had a daughter, served in the Air Force for 21 years and recently signed up for two more years, said Foster.

A 2021 Tik Tok video marking her 21st year in the service showed Stillwill in the hold of a cargo plane and on an airfield's tarmac. It included the hashtags #C17loadmaster, #loadmistress, and #flygirl.

"I've never heard anybody say a bad word about Jamie," said Foster, who described the accident victim as an animal lover who was quick to help people in need

The GoFundMe, intended to defray funeral expenses and other costs, had raised more than $16,000 by Tuesday afternoon.

Foster and her husband, Bob, operate Eastbound Auto & Customs in Southampton, where Tim Stillwill is a partner and the shop manager.

“The amount of support has been amazing and a testament to how Tim and Jamie have touched so many lives,” says a post at the company’s Facebook page.

