Chattahoochee County DA indicted by grand jury

Sep. 7—ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday the indictment of Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Preston Jones on charges of two counts of influencing witnesses, two counts of bribery, two counts of violation of oath by public officer, two counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer, and one count of attempted subornation of perjury. As stated in the indictment, these charges are all alleged to have occurred in the course of Mark Preston Jones' employment as the District Attorney.

"It is important for the citizens of Georgia to know that our office will not hesitate to enforce the rule of law, including when it involves the actions of a public official," Carr said in a news release. "We appreciate the critical role and service of the Muscogee County grand jury, and we thank the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for their hard work in this investigation. We look forward to presenting our case in court."

The Prosecution Division of the Georgia Department of Law presented evidence to a Muscogee County grand jury on Tuesday. Specifically, the indictment charges the defendant with the following which, if convicted, can carry the respective penalties:

— 2 counts of violation of oath by public officer — felony, 1-5 years;

— 2 counts of attempted violation of oath by public officer — felony, 1-2.5 years;

— 2 counts of bribery — felony, 1-20 years;

— 2 counts of influencing witnesses — felony, 1-5 years;

— 1 count of Attempted Subornation of Perjury — This is a felony that carries 1-5 years.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation assisted in this investigation.

No further information about the investigation or about Jones' alleged crimes may be released at this time.