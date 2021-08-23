Chattanooga evangelist charged with stalking Walmart employee, trying to bite police officers

Aug. 23—A leader of a Christian evangelizing organization was arrested for stalking a Walmart employee earlier this month after the evangelist attempted to bite Chattanooga police officers and was shot with a stun gun, according to an arrest report.

Timothy Meyer, 46, of Birchwood, was arrested at 5:40 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Walmart on Signal Mountain Road and charged with stalking, criminal trespassing and resisting arrest.

According to a police report from the incident, officers were called to the loss prevention department of the Walmart store after employees asked Meyer to leave. The employees said Meyer was stalking and harassing a female employee in the department.

When officers intervened, Meyer attempted to leave the area and refused to comply with orders by officers to sit down. The officers attempted to place handcuffs on Meyer, who fought back and tried to bite them, according to the police report. Meyer was then shot with a stun gun in the back, according to the report.

The Walmart employee told the Chattanooga Police Department that Meyer had come to the store repeatedly and exhibited similar behavior for two years. He was at the store earlier on Aug. 14 and was asked to leave. Meyer returned to the Walmart about four hours later wearing a different shirt, the report said.

"His change in clothes is believed to be an attempt to deceive the staff which asked him to leave during his prior visit," the arrest report said.

Walmart is seeking to have Meyer banned from all Walmart-managed properties, including Sam's Club.

Meyer is listed as a director of missions at E-VAN Ministries, an evangelizing organization based in Chattanooga that has worked in Mexico and Costa Rica. Meyer is listed as the principal officer for the organization, according to available tax records for the group.

A receptionist for E-VAN Ministries declined to answer questions Monday about whether Meyer is still connected with the ministry. The receptionist told the Times Free Press not to call back.

"I will say that a lot of stuff is false. Bye," the receptionist said, before hanging up.

Meyer and his wife own two homes in Hamilton County, one near Red Bank and the other in Birchwood.

A hearing in Meyer's criminal case is set for Nov. 2.

Contact Wyatt Massey at wmassey@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6249. Follow him on Twitter @news4mass.