Chattanooga man charged with attempted murder set free after prosecutors lose contact with witnesses

Apr. 2—A Chattanooga man facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in connection with a 2018 shooting was released on Friday after prosecutors decided not to go to trial after failing to locate the victim and witnesses.

Jonathan Trabone Conyers, 27, who had been held in Silverdale Detention Center, entered two guilty pleas Friday for possession of a firearm with a prior felony conviction and aggravated assault.

Hamilton County Criminal Court Judge Don W. Poole commended Conyers for handling his own defense before the court, setting him free on time served since his arrest on Sept. 7, 2018.

"You have done a good job in representing yourself," Poole said. "I congratulate you for that."

Poole dismissed the reckless endangerment and attempted first-degree murder charges against Conyers, waiving all jail fees.

On Aug. 8, 2018, Chattanooga police officers arrived at East 19th Street and Read Avenue after gunshots were heard shortly after midnight, according to a police affidavit.

Responding officers found Demontez Russell suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was transported to Erlanger Hospital, the affidavit said.

Investigators were able to locate two witnesses to the incident who identified Conyers as the shooter, the affidavit said. However, prosecutors later had trouble finding those witnesses and Russell as they worked to build their case.

"The state did not pursue a trial because we could not locate the victim or witnesses," Bruce Garner, the director of communications for District Attorney General Neal Pinkston, told The Times Free Press at Friday's hearing.

Contact La Shawn Pagán at lpagan@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6476. Follow her on Twitter @LaShawnPagan.