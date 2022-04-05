Chattanooga man found not guilty of all charges in 2016 shooting

Apr. 4—For Adrian Darnell Nixon, the good news just kept on coming Monday.

Nixon, 33, who was acquitted early Saturday on charges of first-degree murder in the shooting death of Jeremy Clark, was back in Hamilton County Criminal Court on Monday to hear the jury's verdict on other charges, including reckless endangerment. Nixon was found not guilty on all counts.

"It was a circumstantial case, there were several eyewitnesses, one of which didn't show up to court," Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams told the Times Free Press. "Two of the three witnesses recanted their prior statements to police, where Nixon said he was the sole occupant of the vehicle. That was very difficult to overcome."

Nixon, of Chattanooga, was on trial last week in the shooting death of Clark, also of Chattanooga, on July 29, 2016, at the J&J Lounge at 2208 Glass St.

Nixon told police he was speaking with Clark when someone stuck a gun through the passenger's side window of the vehicle he was driving and shot Clark through the driver's side window. The state contended Nixon shot Clark from the driver's seat.

On Friday, the fourth day of the trial, Jay Jarvis, a forensic scientist hired by Nixon's defense team, testified Clark was shot by someone standing outside the Dodge Challenger that Nixon was driving nearly six years ago and not from the inside as Nixon repeatedly claimed to police.

But the testimony also contradicted the state's version of events because Jarvis said Clark was shot from someone standing on the driver's side of the vehicle.

Nixon's defense attorney, Bill Speek, was thankful to the jury for its hard work.

"The district attorney tried a difficult and relentless case. This is a tragic situation all around. We're just grateful the jury put the work and effort in to understand the facts in this case," Speek told the Times Free Press. "Mr. Nixon is eager to put this chapter of his life behind him."

Clark's family was not happy with the murder acquittal. Dennis Clark, the victim's brother, told the media the family is moving on with peace in its hearts and thanked the District Attorney's Office for its hard work.

"We did not get justice for Jeremy," Clark said, "but we will move forward in peace and continue to celebrate the life of our dear loved one, whose life ended way too soon to such a senseless act of violence."

