Chattanooga man indicted for murder for Dalton shooting

Aug. 26—A Whitfield County grand jury has indicted two people, including one for murder, in connection with an April 25 shooting outside of Dalton's Oyster Pub restaurant that killed a Cleveland, Tennessee, man.

Devon Rapheal Wheeler, of Chattanooga, was indicted for:

—Murder because he "unlawfully and with malice aforethought caused the death of Rashad Goldston ... by shooting Rashad Goldston with a handgun." Goldston was 28.

—Murder because he "while in the commission of a felony, to wit, aggravated assault ... caused the death of Rashad Goldston ... by shooting Rashad Goldston with a handgun."

—Aggravated assault for "attempting to commit a violent injury to the person of Rashad Goldston, with a deadly weapon, to wit, a handgun, when he fired multiple shots from said handgun towards a vehicle occupied by Rashad Goldston as the vehicle was driving away from the accused."

—Aggravated assault for "attempting to commit a violent injury to the person of (a man), with an object, to wit, the accused's fist .. when he struck (the man) in the face with his fist while (the man) was semi-conscious and unable to protect himself ..."

—Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

—Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wheeler had convictions in Chattanooga for attempted possession of cocaine for resale, possession of a firearm with the intent to go armed while on school property and theft of property.

District Attorney Bert Poston said Wheeler is charged with both malice murder and felony murder.

"The former requires an actual intent to kill," he said. "The latter requires an intent to commit a violent felony such as aggravated assault, irrespective of any actual intent to kill."

The grand jury also indicted Raven Shawnquis Mitchell, of Dalton, for hindering the apprehension of a felon by "transporting Devon Rapheal Wheeler away from the Dalton Outlet Mall in her vehicle after Devon Rapheal Wheeler committed the offenses alleged" in the other indictments. The indictment said Mitchell "knew and had reasonable grounds to believe" Wheeler "had committed felony offenses."

According to an April press release from the Dalton Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot outside of the Oyster Pub at 933 Market St. at approximately 2:30 in the morning.

"Investigators believe that some sort of dispute occurred inside of the bar between Goldston and Wheeler's girlfriend which led to a disturbance," according to the press release. "The disturbance continued later in the parking lot, and at approximately 2:30 a.m. the fight escalated to Wheeler firing several shots into the gray Hyundai Santa Fe driven by Goldston. Goldston was hit by one of the gunshots in the back. Goldston tried to drive away from the scene but crashed a short distance away, flipping the vehicle onto its side in front of the Dollar Tree store in the same parking lot."

A Dalton Police Department spokesman said Mitchell is the girlfriend mentioned in the press release.

The press release said Goldston was taken by ambulance to Hamilton Medical Center where he died later in the morning. Both Mitchell and Wheeler remained in the Whitfield County jail Thursday afternoon.