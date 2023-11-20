Chattanooga man receives two life sentences

Nov. 20—A 36-year-old defendant received back to back life sentences following a jury trial that ended in Whitfield County Superior Court last week — plus another 80 years, without the possibility of parole.

Alando Ray Johnson of Chattanooga was convicted of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping, false imprisonment and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony stemming from an incident that occurred at a Family Dollar store in Dalton on Dec. 5, 2020.

"Johnson and his codefendant left their items at the register and returned to the aisles," a Whitfield County press release from Friday reads. "Shortly after, Johnson approached a clerk who was arranging greeting cards and held a gun to her hip. He took the clerk to the manager's office, still at gunpoint, where the assistant manager was counting the money in preparation for closing."

Presiding over the jury trial was Conasauga Judicial Circuit Judge Jim Wilbanks.

Per the press release, Johnson threatened to kill both the store clerk and assistant manager if they attempted to contact law enforcement.

"Johnson was later identified by the fingerprints collected from the Haynes tank top bag and motor oil left on the counter," the release continues.

The next day, Johnson reportedly robbed a Dollar General store in Manchester, Tennessee.

"At sentencing, the court heard further evidence of Johnson's robbery spree," the release states. "On Oct. 9, 2023, following trial in Gwinnett County, Johnson was convicted of multiple counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, kidnapping and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony for an offense that occurred in January 2021."

Per the release, Johnson received six consecutive life sentences for those offenses — with an additional 45 years to serve in prison.

The release notes that Johnson's sentence in Whitfield County will run consecutive to the Gwinnett County sentence.

The defendant was represented by Rome-based attorney Stewart Bratcher. Representing the state during the trial was Conasauga Judicial Circuit Assistant District Attorney Christina Antalis.

"Johnson has additional prior felony convictions for theft in Hamilton County, Tennessee, aggravated burglary in Davidson County, Tennessee, and entering an automobile in Walter County, Georgia," the release continues. "Johnson also has outstanding armed robbery charges in multiple jurisdictions throughout Georgia and Tennessee, including Gordon, Fayette, Lowndes, Pulaski and Hall."

According to the release, it only took jurors an estimated 45 minutes to return the guilty verdicts against Johnson.