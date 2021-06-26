Chattanooga police arrest two suspects in June 12 homicide on Brainerd Road

Jun. 25—UPDATE: Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the June 12 shooting death of 34-year-old Billy Burson on Brainerd Road, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Desmond McKevie, 20, was taken into custody Wednesday, June 23, and Garion Lewis, 37, was taken into custody Thursday evening, June 24.

Lewis was apprehended through the collaborative efforts of CPD Fugitive Division, CPD Homicide Unit, U.S. Marshals, HCSO Fugitive Division and the Sevier County Sheriff's Deptatment. Both suspects are charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm.

___

Authorities are investigating the Saturday morning shooting death of a 34-year-old man on Brainerd Road, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at the 4700 block of Brainerd Road to find Billy Burson suffering from a gunshot.

Emergency services later arrived and pronounced Burson dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said an unknown suspect began shooting into a vehicle that Burson was in and fled the area afterwards.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is advised to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the CPD mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.