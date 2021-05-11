Chattanooga police investigating Highway 58 shooting, homicide
May 11—Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 47-year-old man on Highway 58 Monday afternoon, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.
Just before 4:30 p.m., officers arrived at the 4800 block of Highway 58 to find Ralph Smith suffering from a gunshot.
Emergency services transported Smith to a local hospital, where he later died from his injury, according to police.
Chattanooga police are asking for public assistance with locating the homicide suspect, and anyone with information is advised to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the CPD mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.