Chattanooga police investigating Lee Highway shooting, homicide

May 30—Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a 32-year-old man on Lee Highway Saturday morning, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Shortly after 2 a.m., officers arrived at the 5700 block of Lee Highway to find two men suffering from gunshot wounds. The shooting occurred after an argument among "several parties," the release states.

Emergency services transported Eric Grant to a local hospital, where he later died from his injury, according to police. The second victim, a 45-year-old man whose identity police have not released, also was taken to a local hospital. He was treated for an injury that was not life threatening.

Chattanooga police are asking for public assistance locating the homicide suspect, and anyone with information is asked to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the police department mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.