Chattanooga police investigating Saturday homicide on Brainerd Road

Jun. 13—Authorities are investigating the Saturday morning shooting death of a 34-year-old man on Brainerd Road, according to a news release from the Chattanooga Police Department.

Shortly after 12:30 a.m., officers arrived at the 4700 block of Brainerd Road to find Billy Burson suffering from a gunshot.

Emergency services later arrived and pronounced Burson dead at the scene, according to police.

Investigators said an unknown suspect began shooting into a vehicle that Burson was in and fled the area afterwards.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is advised to call 423-643-5100 or submit a tip through the CPD mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous.