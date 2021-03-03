Chattanooga police vehicle significantly damaged in crash while officer rushing to provide backup in foot pursuit

Mar. 2—A woman driving on North Moore Road crashed into the cruiser of a Chattanooga police officer who was on his way to provide backup in a foot pursuit Monday night.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police spokesperson Sgt. Jeremy Eames said.

The officer — whose identity also was not released and who had his emergency lights and siren turned on — was uninjured, Eames said. But his vehicle sustained significant damage in the T-bone-type collision.

The patrol vehicle also hit an electric power pole.

The officer was on his way to help another officer who was in a foot pursuit of a suspect from a vehicle whose driver first fled from an attempted traffic stop.

According to the arrest report, an officer tried to stop the vehicle after the officer saw its driver run a red light at the intersection of Bonny Oaks and Jersey Pike.

The driver didn't stop, however, and was weaving in and out of traffic recklessly, according to police.

The officer turned off his emergency lights and didn't pursue. But the officer did see the vehicle crash into another vehicle, leaving it with front-end damage. No injuries were reported in that crash, Eames said.

A third vehicle was found to have been rear-ended by the same fleeing vehicle, the report states.

As an officer approached, he saw one of the vehicle's occupants — identified as 56-year-old Anthony Williams — run from the scene. Williams, who was eventually detained in the 4600 block of Terra Vista Drive, told police he wasn't driving.

Officers found identification cards for two other people under the vehicle's driver's seat, according to the report. But they remain at large.

After a check by emergency medical personnel, Williams was taken to the Hamilton County Jail and charged with failure to render aid, failure to report an accident and leaving the scene of an accident with damage to a vehicle, according to police.

As of Tuesday afternoon, he had not yet been entered into the jail's online booking report.

Contact Rosana Hughes at 423-757-6327, rhughes@timesfreepress.com or follow her on Twitter @HughesRosana.