You chatted my son Casey's name. 3 years after a deputy hunted him, nothing has changed

Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tamala Payne, Casey Goodson Jr.'s mother, wears a picture of Goodson and a shirt that read, "I am Casey Goodson Jr." during a court appearance by Jason Meade in Franklin County Common Pleas on Thursday. Meade, a former county Sheriff's Office SWAT deputy, is facing charges of murder and reckless homicide for fatally shooting 23-year-old Casey Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020. Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

Tamala Payne is the mother of the late Casey Goodson Jr. The 23-year-old was shot and killed by Franklin County Sheriff's office Deputy Jason Meade as he walked into his home on Columbus' Northeast Side on Dec. 4, 2020. Meade faces charges of murder and reckless homicide.

Three years have passed since my world was shattered into a million irreparable pieces.

Three agonizing years filled with pain, sorrow, and an overwhelming sense of injustice.

My heart still breaks daily, and the wound left by the loss of my son, Casey Goodson, Jr., remains as fresh and raw as it was on that fateful December day in 2020.

They chatted Casey's name but are silent now

A protester holds a sign up outside the Ohio Statehouse during a rally that started at the Franklin County Sheriff's Office building in Downtown Columbus on December 11, 2020. Over 500 protesters demanding justice for Casey Goodson Jr. marched around downtown on the evening. One week ago, on Dec. 4, sheriff's SWAT deputy Jason Meade fatally shot 23-year-old Goodson, a Black man, at his home in the Northland neighborhood on the city's Northeast Side.

What saddens me the most is the waning support we've received as time has gone by.

This is unfortunately the reality for many victims of police violence.

In the beginning, everyone rallied around us.

People came to the funeral, attended protests, and passionately shouted Casey's name.

I've heard disturbing stories from individuals who claimed they were asked not to share Casey's posts or publicly support him because they received public funding or worked for the local government.

It's disheartening to see the power of the almighty dollar take precedence over what is morally right. How can anyone remain silent when faced with such an egregious injustice?

Social media was flooded with posts in his memory. But as the days turned into weeks, and weeks into years, that support dwindled, leaving only a handful who continued to publicly stand strong with our family in this horrendous fight for justice.

Why has nothing changed in the three years since my son was gunned down?

It is even more disheartening to know that those who have been elected and appointed to protect the people have made a conscious choice to do nothing when the ability to affect change is within their control.

If a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy is currently set to stand trial for murdering a citizen, what changes have been implemented to ensure citizens are protected going forward?

Are we to just hope there aren't others just like him?

He already told us in past sermons that he and his fellow members of the Franklin County SWAT Team joke about using excessive force and taking their paid vacation.

Meade told us his job on the SWAT team was to hunt people, and that he loved it.

What message has been sent to the remaining SWAT team members that not only is their job not to hunt people, but that Franklin County's leadership will not stand for such callous behavior towards its citizens?

Where are our leaders? Where are the pastors of this city, with the exception of those few who have remained steadfast since day one?

Our family was robbed of Casey's love and life

Feb. 23, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Jason Meade made an appearance in Franklin County Common Pleas court for a motion hearing on Thursday. Meade, a former county Sheriff's Office SWAT deputy, is facing charges of murder and reckless homicide for fatally shooting 23-year-old Casey Goodson on Dec. 4, 2020.Mandatory Credit: Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch

I want to remind you of what happened to my son, Casey, in case you've forgotten or are unclear about the events of that day.

Casey was coming home from the dentist, inserting his key into the doorknob, turning it, and stepping into his home, a place where he should have felt safe.

Casey, wearing his AirPods, was shot six times from behind, completely unaware of the dangerous hunter lurking behind him.

He fell lifeless to the floor, robbing our family of his life and his love.

My son's life was cut short because Jason Meade knew if he shot and killed a Black man and claimed his life was in danger, no matter what the reason and whether logical or not, he would likely not be held accountable.

His defenders would paint my son as a sinner and paint Meade as a saint.

My son respected the law and was responsible

A photo that Casey Goodson Jr. sent of himself with his dog to his sixth-grade Columbus City Schools math teacher Malissa Thomas-St. Clair.

Casey was a lifelong Columbus resident with a permit to legally carry a gun, a CDL license, a motorcycle license, and, of course, his driver's license.

Not once had he been in trouble with the law, in fact he respected the law and abided by it.

When he wasn't on the road driving his rig, he was always working or with his family, living a life free from the vices that many would love to falsely associate with him to justify his murder.

It's long overdue for the monster that is Meade to face accountability for his heinous actions.

Our lawsuit against Franklin County has sat dormant for over two years now, because the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has decided they would rather wait on the long-delayed criminal trial than face the evidence right in front of them.

That evidence led to Meade being indicted for murder, because he killed my son after being trained to hunt people by Dallas Baldwin and the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

My family and I are profoundly grateful for those of you who have unwaveringly supported us throughout this journey. You have not been afraid to stand up for what's right, and I promise you that we will not rest until justice is served and my son's soul can finally find eternal peace.

As we reflect on these three long, painful years without Casey, let us remember that our fight for justice continues, and we cannot let his memory fade into obscurity. It's time to demand accountability, not just for Casey but for all the lives affected by senseless violence.

We must be the change we wish to see in this world, and together, we can ensure that no more mothers have to endure the unbearable pain that has consumed my life.

