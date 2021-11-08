Chatty Birds: Falcons vs. Saints
FOX 5 Sports' "Chatty Birds" review some of the best tweets after the Falcons hang on for another wild rivalry game in New Orleans.
FOX 5 Sports' "Chatty Birds" review some of the best tweets after the Falcons hang on for another wild rivalry game in New Orleans.
Patriots QB Mac Jones grabbed and twisted Panthers DE Brian Burns' ankle after taking a sack early in Week 9.
Fox viewers won’t see the Kansas City defense try to sack Aaron Rodgers on Sunday. Before the games began, however, Fox viewers got a chance to see a quartet of Hall of Famers verbally give him the business, from the Naval Academy in Annapolis. Terry Bradshaw had the most pointed critique of Rodgers, who someday [more]
The good news, if there is any, for the Packers arising from the positive COVID test generated by quarterback Aaron Rodgers is that, for 90 days after his positive test, the previously secretly unvaccinated quarterback won’t have to be tested. That’s one of the aspects of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols about which the delicate [more]
Robby Anderson could be seen yelling at former Jets and current Panthers teammate Sam Darnold during Carolina's loss to the Patriots.
Tennessee football drove for a field goal before halftime Saturday, covering 35 yards in three plays to set up a kick for a 24-21 lead.
The Dallas Cowboys’ offense is a disaster without Tyron Smith at left tackle in blowout defeat to Denver Broncos.
Several NFL analysts, including Hall of Famers Terry Bradshaw and Jimmy Johnson, criticized Aaron Rodgers on pregame shows for his "selfish" actions.
Aaron Rodgers' own Instagram account shows an entitled player who didn't care about NFL's rules. It's time for him to face some consequences.
Bill Belichick instantly became a meme with this choice of outfit.
The Cowboys' opponent lost a key piece of their offense and two safety nets due to COVID-19 protocols. Here's the fallout. | From @KDDrummondNFL
"Unfortunately, we’ve got players that pretty much think only about themselves," the NFL Hall of Famer says
The Panthers weren't shy about holding Sam Darnold accountable for his poor play in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.
"Now he says he’s being targeted by a ‘woke mob,’ which I’m not sure he even knows what ‘woke’ means," the CNN anchor said of the Packers quarterback.
Not very effectively, though. Cherry-picking quotes didn't help him defend his COVID deception.
Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended indefinitely after being arrested and charged with operating a vehicle while impaired.
A whole lot of fun to takeaway from the Browns Week 9 victory. Garrett setting up for history, team's goals attainable and much, much more:
6 takeaways from the Bills' 9-6 loss to the Jaguars (via @nateendelson):
Carolina Panthers cornerback Stephon Gilmore spoke about his relationships with former New England Patriots teammates, coaches and other personnel following his new team's 24-6 loss Sunday.
After netting just 166 total yards vs. Oregon, the Huskies have decided to fire their offensive coordinator. Jimmy Lake stays standing.
The Patriots lost running backs Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson to injuries against the Panthers on Sunday. Here's the latest on their statuses.