Chauvin case draws inevitable comparisons to another high-profile police murder trial

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Libor Jany, Star Tribune
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Derek Chauvin is the second Minneapolis police officer to stand trial for murder in the last few years, but that is where the similarities end.

Former officer Mohamed Noor became the first policeman in recent state history to be charged with murder — and one of the few nationwide — after he fatally shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond while responding to her 911 call in 2017. Like Chauvin, Noor was fired from the department.

University of Minnesota sociology professor Michelle Phelps found herself glued to the Noor trial and is following the Chauvin proceedings with equally intense interest as opening statements begin Monday.

Already, the differences between the two cases are stark. For one thing, she says, this time around the city's police department seems to be on trial along with Chauvin, who faces murder and manslaughter charges in the death of George Floyd.

"I'm guessing that we'll see in the trial critiques of MPD more broadly," she said. "Activists have called for not just this criminal legal system response for the perpetrators, but also broader changes to prevent this from happening again."

Noor was convicted in Damond's death and ­sentenced to 12½ years in prison.

Floyd's death quickly became a watershed moment in the city's history, leading to widespread unrest, a state human rights investigation and calls to defund, or even abolish, the police department. It has also forced city leaders to confront the issues of race relations and police brutality head-on.

To retired Hennepin County Judge Pamela Alexander, the issue of race is as much a part of this case as it was the Noor trial, where a Black man born in Somalia was charged with killing a white Australian woman. More important, she said, it is impossible to view Floyd's death outside of the context of the long and painful history of police brutality against Black Americans.

"That's been going on for hundreds of years, whether or not people see it," Alexander said. "Who is going to be accountable for that?"

The charges against Noor came amid heightened scrutiny over deadly police encounters in places like Baton Rouge, La., Baltimore and Los Angeles. With the Chauvin case, Minneapolis again finds itself under a harsh international spotlight.

According to former Hennepin County Chief Public Defender Mary Moriarty, the trial will be closely watched by police reform advocates, for whom the Noor trial only highlighted a double standard in the criminal justice system that historically showed little interest in prosecuting white police officers who killed Black men.

"What they saw was a Black officer being really aggressively prosecuted for second-degree murder and other charges," said Moriarty, who has built a loyal following on Twitter with her minute-by-minute analysis of the Chauvin case.

"The comparison is really a slap in the face to our community, because what we see is white people who kill Black people get off," said Todd Gramenz, a leader of Black Lives Matter-St. Paul.

The two cases differ down to the descriptions of each victim killed, said defense attorney Paul Applebaum.

Prosecutors "had the benefit, in Noor's case, of somebody who had been angelized: She was a yoga teacher, she was an attractive middle-aged white woman, so that story wrote itself," said Applebaum, pointing out that the defense intends to focus its counterattack on Floyd's past drug use and brushes with the law. "It's a tougher sell when you try to humanize someone like Floyd who had his issues, who had a background, and those are all things that people shouldn't take into account, but they do."

In the Chauvin case, state Attorney General Keith Ellison made the unprecedented decision to take the lead in the prosecution from the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, which had secured a conviction of Noor, but had previously faced criticism for failing to charge other officers who used deadly force.

There is another important way the Noor case has loomed over the current trial, which in a first for the state is livestreamed for the world to see. The Noor trial included pretrial debate about whether someone can be convicted of third-degree murder if their deadly act is aimed at a single person and whether the reckless nature of the act alone can establish a "depraved" mind-set. The state Supreme Court has agreed to hear Noor's appeal of his third-degree murder conviction, which could have implications for the Chauvin case.

Other differences are less obvious. For instance, prosecutors in the Chauvin case have not faced the same lack of cooperation from potential officer witnesses, who in the lead-up to the Noor trial refused repeated requests to provide pretrial statements on the union's advice, forcing the county attorney's office to issue dozens of subpoenas.

Michael Friedman, who previously served on a police disciplinary review panel, said that while fatal police shootings are comparatively rare, Chauvin's actions reminded him of "the most common reason for excessive force that I saw — was not responding to someone who was physically challenging, but what I would call retaliatory control."

He noted examples like when someone flees police, or they are resisting authority or what was alleged in Floyd's case, that he refused to be brought into the squad car. Friedman said such instances can bring out a certain mentality among many officers, particularly of the earlier generation, that they pile on force as a means of retaliation to maintain control.

Legal analysts and early court filings suggest that cause of death will be a central theme in the Chauvin case. Whereas even Noor's defense team acknowledged that he shot Damond because he feared for his life after she approached the squad car, attorneys for Chauvin have signaled their intent to concentrate on Floyd's past drug use and underlying health conditions. The defense is arguing that these other factors resulted in his death — not Chauvin's knee. The presiding judge has said that for the second-degree murder charge, prosecutors must prove only that Chauvin's conduct was a "substantial causal factor" in Floyd's death.

Throughout the Noor trial, prosecutors sought to paint him as an undisciplined rookie who had violated his training at the Police Academy. They also released parts of his field training evaluations, showing that some of his superiors had concerns about his conduct, fueling online chatter that the department had lowered its standards in hiring Noor — characterizations that his backers rejected as racist stereotypes.

"There was a lack of training on Noor's part, and he could not point to any training that he did, but with Chauvin — as freaky and grotesque as it sounds — he's going to say, this is what we were taught to do," said Applebaum, the defense attorney.

Chauvin's defense attorneys have argued in pretrial motions and other filings that the use of force followed the department's then-policy on dealing with uncooperative suspects. Shortly after Floyd's death, Minneapolis police changed its use-of-force policy to prohibit the use of chokeholds and neck restraints — like the one Chauvin used on Floyd — under a deal negotiated between the city and the state.

Greg Hestness, a former MPD deputy chief, said that all officers who use deadly force are judged by the standard of what a "reasonable officer" would do in similar circumstances. But, he said, Chauvin's actions will be judged by a different standard than in Noor's case, which involved a firearm, in part because shootings involve split-second decisions that juries are more reluctant to second-guess.

"The Noor case was just a reckless discharge of a firearm that took a life. Chauvin's acts were not sort of knee-jerk, it wasn't a quick reaction, there were eight to nine minutes there," said Hestness, adding that no footage exists of Damond's killing, but prosecutors will rely on the widely seen bystander video of Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck. "I mean, to this day, I don't know what he was doing kneeling on that man for eight to nine minutes."

This story is part of a collaboration with the PBS series "Frontline," through its Local Journalism Initiative, which is funded by the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

libor.jany@startribune.com • 612-673-4064 • Twitter: @StribJany

Recommended Stories

  • One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody

    One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody. "Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured."

  • Minneapolis braces for start of Derek Chauvin trial

    The jury of nine women and six men are set to hear opening statements next week. Derek Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for the death of George Floyd.

  • Derek Chauvin trial: Why role of TV cameras could come into focus

    Cameras will be in court, thanks to the network behind OJ Simpson’s trial. What role will they play?

  • ‘Walking Dead’ Creator Robert Kirkman Is Bringing ‘Violence and Gore’ to the Superhero World

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/ Photos Getty/Amazon StudiosFor Robert Kirkman, Invincible was always going to be an animated series. The new adult superhero show, out March 26 on Amazon Prime Video, is the third of Kirkman’s iconic comic book series to be adapted for the small screen, but it’s the first time he’s strayed from live-action.“The Walking Dead and Outcast are very good examples of very producible shows,” Kirkman tells The Daily Beast in a phone interview. Although the two previous series grapple with a zombie apocalypse and demonic possession, they’re still fundamentally straightforward in production.“For the most part, it’s just people in plainclothes in dark rooms talking to other people who are acting weird,” he says. “Invincible is very much not like that. Invincible is a cast of thousands. Invincible is a massive world. Invincible has insane scope and scale.”The series follows 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), whose dad just happens to be Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), the greatest superhero on Earth. Mark is elated when he finally develops his own powers, but also begins to notice inconsistencies in his father’s actions. When he’s not fighting bullies in school or talking to his mom (Sandra Oh) at home, Mark can be found fighting supervillains at the bottom of the ocean or on another planet.In addition to the intense interplanetary action sequences, animation also allowed for Kirkman to dig into some of the idiosyncrasies of everyday superhero life. In the first episode, Mark and his dad play catch outside. Instead of tossing the baseball back and forth in their backyard, they play back-to-back thousands of feet in the air, throwing the ball to one another across the globe. Kirkman is particularly fond of a conversation that Mark and his dad have over Mount Everest.“They're just having this casual conversation that just happens to be in this very exotic, insane, crazy locale,” Kirkman explains. “If we were shooting this in live-action, a line producer would say, ‘Hey, you know, can’t this be on the porch?’”“This is a superhero show,” he adds. “We want to show [that] this is how superheroes live. A superhero would have this conversation on the top of Mount Everest, because that requires no effort.”Animation also helps set Invincible apart from the onslaught of other superhero productions, which Kirkman calls “a hugely crowded landscape.”While Marvel and Disney+’s WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and forthcoming Loki series have dominated the 2021 television scene, DC and The CW have been on the live-action superhero series beat for years. Since the premiere of Arrow nine years ago, The CW has developed The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman, and Superman & Lois.Even Amazon Prime Video got in on the trend with The Boys, the dark and satirical live-action take on superheroes that began filming its third season last month. Kirkman calls The Boys “super amazing and creative and fantastic,” but says that he didn’t want to go head-to-head with the show.“I think that one way that we're able to stand apart is by being animated,” he explains. “I think that when people see the elements of violence and gore that are incorporated, that kind of stuff works really well in animation.”Invincible, first printed in 2002 with illustrations by Cory Walker, rivals Kirkman’s other comics in terms of bloodshed. The screen adaptation is no exception. The comic, which ran for 15 years with contributions from Ryan Ottley, is the first of Kirkman’s TV adaptations to be based on a story that is already finished. Kirkman said that working on two different versions of the stories, which were years apart in the timeline, often created a hectic process.“It was nice to be able to just kind of go, ‘OK, well, Invincible now lives in this form in my brain,’” Kirkman says. “I didn't have to keep two forms of Invincible going concurrently.”Working from a completed storyline also gave Kirkman and writer Simon Racioppa a blueprint when they started mapping the series, which Kirkman enjoyed and likened to “assembling a puzzle.” Mark and his family have a precise trajectory for the series, so every choice the writers made in an episode was about getting the three Graysons closer to their inevitable developmental conclusion.“Mark is a character that over the course of this series will evolve more than I think any character I've ever created,” Kirkman says. “I think that he goes through so much, and learns and changes so much over time, that by the end of the series he’s a completely different person.”Kirkman was looking for someone with the range, who could play both a naive kid and a fully mature adult, and Yeun was the ideal fit. Kirkman has watched him evolve since his early days on The Walking Dead as fan-favorite Glenn into the Oscar-nominated actor he is today.“You've seen him grow as an actor into somebody that is absolutely at the top of everyone's list,” he says. “He’s head and shoulders grown more than almost anyone and I felt that he would be perfect to portray Mark.”One of the most challenging characters in the series is also the most human, Debbie Grayson.“She is an everyday, normal, powerless human being that’s in this world surrounded by Titans, and she has to hold her own,” Kirkman says. “She has to be, in a sense, the strongest character in this show, because her strength comes from her personality and comes from her will. And that's something that we needed somebody to be able to portray with their voice, which is extremely difficult to do. And Sandra is someone that just [comes] in and does what she does almost effortlessly. Every recording session with her was an absolute masterclass in voice acting.”Kirkman notes that animated productions provide a bit of a reprieve for actors, since their contributions can be done from within a sound booth. It’s especially alluring now, as many live-action productions continue to face pandemic-related setbacks. Animation provided some of the only network productions that were able to maintain regularly scheduled programming for the 2020-2021 TV season, and a few of the most enticing films to come out of Sundance this year.“As it becomes more prevalent and more accepted by mainstream audiences, as people see more and more that these [shows] aren't just material produced for kids and you can actually do some really cool groundbreaking things with it, you will see more and more of it,” Kirkman says. “And I couldn't be more excited about that.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Banks Trading American Dream Debt for Mall of America Stock

    A group of lenders is set to take a 49 percent stake in the mega mall, which was put up as collateral for the troubled American Dream.

  • 'Don't shoot,' Ethiopian father begged Eritrean soldiers, daughter says

    Fourteen-year-old Mibrak Esayus recalls the day last November when she says Eritrean soldiers burst into her home in Ethiopia's Tigray region and killed her mother and father. It was 10 days into Ethiopia's military campaign against fighters from the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), the region's former ruling party, following their surprise assault on federal army bases in Tigray. The family heard shooting outside their home in the town of Zalambessa, on the border with Eritrea, from around dawn, Mibrak said.

  • Hilary Duff Welcomes Her Third Child

    Her name is so sweet! 🌸

  • Are the Texans going to wait until after the draft to trade QB Deshaun Watson?

    The Houston Texans have not traded quarterback Deshaun Watson. Are they going to wait until after the NFL draft?

  • The Week in ‘Wives: Halloween on RHOA , mom time on RHOD , and thinking pink on RHONJ

    The best, worst, and wildest moments from this week on The Real Housewives.

  • AP source: Fournette agrees to 1-year deal to stay with Bucs

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved closer to a goal of retaining all 22 starters from their Super Bowl victory, agreeing to a one-year, $3.25 million contract to bring free agent running back Leonard Fournette back for next season. A person familiar with the deal that could be worth up to $4 million with incentives spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity Friday because the agreement had not been announced by the Bucs. Fournette joined the team after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars near the end of training camp last summer.

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Congress launches sweeping investigation into Trump administration’s handling of Capitol insurrection

    Seven House committees join forces to review the government’s handling of the deadly attacks on the Capitol

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • All 23 Democratic governors sign letter condemning anti-Asian hate – but only two Republicans join them

    ‘Hate will not divide our states, territories, and communities,’ letter of solidarity reads

  • Charlotte Hornets are evolving, figuring out how to win without LaMelo Ball

    The theme in a three-game winning streak is improved team defense

  • Michigan GOP chair refuses to resign after calling female Democrats ‘witches’ and joking about assassinations

    ‘Our job now is to soften up those three witches, and to make sure that when we have good candidates to run against them, that they are ready for the burning at the stake’

  • Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

    U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney was named the recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award on Friday for splitting with his party and becoming the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • Latest satellite images show efforts to free the giant container ship, Ever Given, stuck in Suez Canal

    High-resolution photos taken from space on the morning of March 27, show the stricken vessel and the traffic jam of ships caused by the blocked Suez Canal.