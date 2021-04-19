Chauvin Jury Gets Case After Day of Emotional Closing Arguments

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ayanna Alexander and Ian Lopez
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg Law) -- The case of the former Minneapolis police officer accused of killing George Floyd went to the jury after Derek Chauvin’s defense attorney said the viral video of him kneeling on Floyd’s neck and back doesn’t tell the entire story.

Moments after jurors went into deliberation, defense attorney Eric Nelson pleaded with Judge Peter Cahill to declare a mistrial, pointing to the “public context” and “profound” media attention of the trial, including criticisms from Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) and television shows. Waters urged protesters to “get more confrontational” if Chauvin isn’t convicted, according to news reports.

Cahill shot down Nelson’s bid, though he acknowledged that the defense may have something to work with on appeal.

“A congresswoman’s opinion really doesn’t matter a whole lot,” Cahill said.

The closing arguments come amid heightened tension in Minnesota and nationwide over police use of force. A 20-year-old Black man, Daunte Wright, was shot and killed by an officer in nearby Brooklyn Center, Minn., during the Floyd trial, spurring protests that could possibly erupt further following a verdict in the Chauvin trial. Nelson has spent the trial laying ground work for potential appeals if Chauvin is convicted, arguing Cahill should have sequestered the jury sooner to keep them from being influenced by news coverage.

The jury will decide if the state proved Chauvin is guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder, or manslaughter. Chauvin faces up to 40 years in prison.

Nelson in his closing argument broke down videos of Floyd’s arrest on May 25, 2020, to show the various decisions Chauvin and other officers had to make in the moment as they sought to subdue the suspect safely.

Chauvin had to evaluate how aggressive Floyd was and whether he posed a risk to police officers or bystanders shouting at officers as they sought to arrest him. Officers were constantly evaluating Floyd’s resistance and health, Nelson said as he walked jurors through video of Floyd’s arrest and death.

“A reasonable officer should be able to use a reasonable amount of force to overcome a suspect’s resistance,” Nelson told jurors.

Arrest Footage

Police were called to Cup Foods in Minneapolis May 25, 2020, after reports that a customer used a possible counterfeit bill. According to body camera footage shown to jurors, Floyd became agitated when officers approached him in his car with their guns drawn. He shouted he was afraid of being shot, echoing what he said during a 2019 traffic stop also shown to jurors.

The confrontation escalated after police got Floyd out of his car and attempted to put him in the back of a squad car. Floyd screamed he was claustrophobic and couldn’t breathe.

Chauvin arrived on the scene to assist two rookies—one of whom Chauvin trained—attempting to arrest Floyd. Chauvin had to make a series of snap decisions to assess the risks Floyd posed to police and bystanders, Nelson said.

When officers were struggling to get Floyd into a police car, “not a single use of force expert who testified, not a single police officer who testified said anything that happened to this point was unreasonable,” Nelson said.

The “dispute” over whether Chauvin killed Floyd begins when officers pulled Floyd to the ground after he refused to get into the car. Nelson broke down video of officers restraining Floyd to show they were assessing the suspect’s health and whether further force was warranted, showing Chauvin was following police procedure, Nelson said.

‘Betrayed the Badge’

Prosecution in its closing arguments emphasized that only Chauvin is on trial and not the practice of policing itself.

Special prosecutor Steve Schleicher praised the “most noble profession of policing” while making his final argument that Chauvin should be found guilty in Floyd’s death. Schleicher laid out the case that Chauvin violated police department policy and training when he was filmed kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes on May 25, 2020, painting Chauvin as a rogue actor.

“What the defendant did was not policing. What the defendant did was an assault,” Schleicher said during closing arguments. “There’s nothing worse for good police than bad police.”

Chauvin “betrayed the badge and everything it stood for,” he added.

Prosecutors posited that police ignored Floyd’s cries for help amid the arrest and during his struggle. Schleicher said that Floyd near the end of his life referred to Chauvin as “Mr. Officer.”

“We call the police when we need help. And he pleaded with Mr. Officer,” Schleicher said. “He asked for help with his very last breath. But Mr. Officer did not help, the defendant did not help, he stayed on top of him.”

Schleicher showed footage of Floyd’s arrest to the jurors to make the case that Chauvin and the other officers failed to provide aid as required by department training and policy. Rather than rolling Floyd to his side to aid his breathing, as is required, the officers held Floyd prone while he shouted he couldn’t breathe.

Finishing the state’s argument, special prosecutor Jerry Blackwell pushed back on defense claims that Floyd died from an enlarged heart.

“The reason George Floyd is dead is because Mr. Chauvin’s heart is too small,” Blackwell said.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ayanna Alexander in Washington at aalexander@bloomberglaw.com; Ian Lopez in Washington at ilopez@bloomberglaw.com

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Andrew Childers at achilders@bloomberglaw.com

(Updates with additional reporting throughout.)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Asia Stocks to Track U.S. Sell-Off; Dollar Falls: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asia stocks are set to open lower on Tuesday after weakness in the technology sector pulled U.S. indexes from all-time highs, with investors following the drumbeat of corporate earnings. The dollar fell.Futures pointed lower in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong. U.S. contracts were little changed in early Asia trading. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index underperformed in the U.S. session, while the S&P 500 Index posted its biggest drop in almost four weeks. Tesla Inc. led the decline after concerns about a fatal crash of one of its electric vehicles, which appeared to have no driver.Treasury yields edged back up to around 1.6%. Copper prices surged to a seven-week high on expectations of strengthening demand and a pickup in inflation as economies rebound.Investors are awaiting further confirmation of the private sector’s recovery from the pandemic as the earnings season gathers pace. The bright spot in the latest reports was the first revenue gain for International Business Machines Corp. in eleven quarters. Even with this latest pullback in major indexes, and the latest grim news on the spread of Covid-19, global stocks are trading near record highs.“With a deluge of earnings activity this week from across industries, we may be in a bit of a holding pattern until investors digest any beats or misses on that front,” said Chris Larkin, managing director of trading and investing product at E*Trade Financial. “Bottom line is that short-term volatility is typical when we’re knocking around market highs as traders look to uncover value.”Here are some key events to watch this week:Apple’s first product unveiling of the year on Tuesday.Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes of its policy meeting on Tuesday.EIA crude oil inventory report on Wednesday.European Central Bank rate decision and President Christine Lagarde briefing on Thursday.U.S. releases new home sales dataThese are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures rose less than 0.1% as of 7:24 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.5%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.3%Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.5%Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures retreated 0.5%CurrenciesThe yen traded at 108.16 per dollar after falling 0.6%The offshore yuan was at 6.5097 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.4%The euro was at $1.2037The British pound was at $1.3986 after gaining 1.1%BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 2 basis points to 1.60%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.1% to $63.47 a barrelGold was at $1,770.75 an ounceFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 views of Floyd onlookers: Desperate to help, or angry mob?

    To the prosecution, the witnesses who watched George Floyd ’s body go still were regular people — a firefighter, a mixed martial arts fighter, a high school student and her 9-year-old cousin in a T-shirt emblazoned with the word “Love” — going about their daily lives when they happened upon the ghastly scene of an officer kneeling on a man’s neck. “Normal folks, the bystanders,” prosecutor Jerry Blackwell called them in his opening statement. “You’re going to see these bystanders, a veritable bouquet of humanity.”

  • Maxine Waters is 'very dangerous': Former congressional opponent

    Joe Collins, a Navy veteran who ran against Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., in November argues that she must be removed from office following her appearance at an anti-police brutality protest in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Eyewitness News at 4 Digital Update

    ABC News' Special Report coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial continues on TV, so we've got you covered on the latest local news stories right here in an Eyewitness News at 5 digital update.

  • Key moments in Derek Chauvin's murder trial

    Key moments in Derek Chauvin's murder trialOpening statements were madeTeenager Darnella Frazier filmed Floyd's death on her cellphoneand gave emotional testimony on the standA police chief said Chauvin violated policy and trainingThe chief medical examiner stood by the autopsy reportsaying that Floyd's death was a homicide caused by Chauvin's actionsGeorge Floyd's brother recalled their childhoodA use of force expert said Chauvin's actions were justifiedA defense expert refuted the medical examiner findingsChauvin waived his right to testify

  • Tomi Lahren: Left wants to make every police shooting about race

    FOX News correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and FOX Nation host discuss conduct of Rep. Maxine Waters on ‘The Story’

  • Rep. Maxine Waters Draws Republican Backlash for 'Confrontational' Comment but Says She Was 'Distorted'

    The California lawmaker explained that "I'm talking about speaking up. I'm talking about legislation. I'm talking about elected officials doing what needs to be done to control their budgets and to pass legislation"

  • Facebook braces for Derek Chauvin verdict, cracks down on threats and content that celebrates or mocks George Floyd's death

    Bracing for a verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin, Facebook pledged to remove threats and content that celebrates or mocks George Floyd’s death.

  • 'What the defendant did to George Floyd killed him' -prosecutor

    Over and over again, Steve Schleicher, a prosecutor with the Minnesota attorney general's office, repeated a phrase: "Nine minutes and 29 seconds," — the length of time Chauvin was captured on video on May 25, 2020, kneeling on the dying Floyd's neck."Sometimes you ask for the truth and sometimes you insist on the truth, and truth is the defendant was on top of him for 9 minutes and 29 seconds," Schleicher said.

  • Indian Railway Employee Rescues Child From Oncoming Train

    A railway employee in India saved a child who had fallen onto the tracks from an oncoming train on April 17, CCTV footage posted by the country’s Ministry of Railways shows.The Ministry of Railways named Mayur Shelke as the staff member who ran down the tracks and lifted the child to safety.“Pointsman Mr Mayur Shelkhe saved the life of a child just in the nick of the time. He risked his life to save the life of the child. We salute his exemplary courage & utmost devotion to the duty,” the ministry wrote on Twitter.The Free Press Journal reported the adult with the child was visually impaired. Credit: Ministry of Railways via Storyful

  • Biden administration to change immigration terms for "alien," "assimilation"

    The Biden administration will prohibit U.S. immigration enforcement agencies from using using terms like "alien," "illegal alien" and "assimilation," the Washington Post reports. The state of play: Memos expected to be sent by the heads of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) frame the new language recommendations as a way of humanizing U.S. immigration policy, after four years of the Trump administration's hardline approach. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDetails:"Aliens" will now be referred to as "Noncitizens or migrants.""Illegal" will become "undocumented.""Assimilation" will be switched to "integration."Between the lines: Unions associated with CBP and ICE broadly endorsed Trump in the election, and the agencies have not shied away from using these terms over the years.Immigration advocates have argued that terms like "alien" are dehumanizing and dated.The Biden administration is already facing criticism for its handling of the surge of migrants at the border, with unaccompanied children arriving at staggering rates. What they're saying, per the Post:Acting CBP Commissioner Troy Miller: “As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world. We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”Acting ICE director Tae Johnson: "In response to the vision set by the Administration, ICE will ensure agency communications use the preferred terminology and inclusive language."The other side: "By statute, 'alien' literally means a person not a U.S. citizen or national. That is not offensive, and neither is 'assimilation,'" Robert Law, a former Trump administration official now working at the restrictionist Center for Immigration Studies, told Axios' Stef Kight in February.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Mass fossil site may prove tyrannosaurs lived in packs

    Paleontologists developed the theory while studying a mass tyrannosaur death site found seven years ago in the Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument in southern Utah, one of two monuments that the Biden administration is considering restoring to their full size after former President Donald Trump shrunk them. Using geochemical analysis of the bones and rock, a team of researchers with the University of Arkansas determined that the dinosaurs died and were buried in the same place and were not the result of fossils washing in from multiple areas. The new Utah site is the third mass tyrannosaur grave site that’s been discovered in North America — bolstering a theory first developed 20 years ago that they lived in packs.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene to introduce House resolution to expel Maxine Waters

    Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where Daunte Wright was shot and killed. Controversial GOP House member Marjorie Taylor Greene released a statement on Sunday saying that she will introduce a resolution to expel longtime California Congresswoman Maxine Waters from the legislature. In her statement, Greene pointed to comments that Waters made in a demonstration this weekend in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, where 20-year-old Daunte Wright was shot and killed by now-former police officer Kim Potter.

  • Chauvin Trial Judge Says Maxine Waters Comments Could Lead to Trial Being ‘Overturned’ on Appeal

    The judge in the Chauvin trial stated Monday that inflammatory remarks by Representative Maxine Waters could lead to the trial being “overturned” on appeal. Waters had called for demonstrators to “get more confrontational” and protest in the streets if no guilty verdict was reached in the case. Waters delivered the comments over the weekend ahead of closing arguments in the high-profile case against former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, who’s been charged with the murder of George Floyd. Chauvin faces three criminal counts, including second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter. The defense in the Chauvin case raised an objection that Waters’s comments could be prejudicial to the jury and grounds for a mistrial. In response to the defense attorney’s argument, Judge Peter Cahill said, “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” “We have U.S. representatives threatening acts of violence in relation to this specific case, it’s mind boggling,” defense attorney Eric Nelson said to Cahill. “I wish elected officials would stop talking about this case, especially in a way that is disrespectful to the rule of law and to the judicial branch in our function,” Cahill continued. He said that while elected officials are allowed to give their opinions, he wished they would do so in a manner that is consistent with their oath to the Constitution and respectful to a co-equal branch of government. Chauvin trial Judge Peter Cahill responds to defense request for a mistrial over comments by Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA): “I’ll give you that Congresswoman Waters may have given you something on appeal that may result in this whole trial being overturned.” pic.twitter.com/jPp7zl0iGd — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2021 Cahill explained that jury members were already told to sequester themselves from the news cycle, and he trusted that they followed those instructions. Despite Cahill’s dismay with Waters’s comments on the court case, however, he said her words were not enough to constitute a mistrial. Cahill subsequently denied the defense bench’s motion for a mistrial. Waters visited Brooklyn Center, Minn. on Saturday, the suburb where Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old African-American man, was shot and killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop the previous weekend. During a demonstration there, Waters said, “We’ve got to stay on the street, and we’ve got to get more active. We’ve got to get more confrontational. We’ve got to make sure that they know that we mean business.” Since Wright’s death, protests have erupted, prompting the state to mobilize the Minnesota National Guard. In the event that Chauvin was acquitted, Waters vowed to “fight with all of the people who stand for justice.” She added, “We’ve got to get justice in this country, and we cannot allow these killings to continue.” Republican members of Congress quickly responded to Waters’ calls for continued violence and protest in Minnesota. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) described her words as “dangerous.” “Maxine Waters is inciting violence in Minneapolis — just as she has incited it in the past,” McCarthy tweeted late Sunday evening. “If Speaker Pelosi doesn’t act against this dangerous rhetoric, I will bring action this week,” McCarthy continued. Rep. Marjorie Talyor Greene (R-Ga.) called for Waters to be ousted from the House of Representatives for her “continual incitement of violence” and said she planned to introduce a resolution next week.

  • Chauvin trial judge says Maxine Waters' 'confrontational' protest remarks could fuel appeal

    A defense attorney for Chauvin argued that the congresswoman's comments were grounds for a mistrial, a motion the judge denied.

  • Chris Cuomo says police reform won’t happen until white kids start getting killed

    ‘You’ll see a wave of change, in access and accountability. We saw it in the 60s. That’s when it changes because that’s when it’s you,’ Cuomo said

  • Namibian court denies entry to gay couple's surrogate daughters

    Phillip Lühl was told he must take a paternity test before returning home with his new-born twins.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Tesla crash: ‘No one driving’ vehicle in fiery collision that left two dead, officials say

    Police say men were found in front passenger and rear seats of vehicle